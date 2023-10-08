5 best Valorant pros who played Sova in VCT 2023

Valorant Initiator Sova has been around since its beta phase. His abilities provide vital information about enemies' whereabouts and can damage them.

Ever since the recent changes made to Sova, his presence has been considerably minimal in pro matches, and he finds himself restricted to certain maps like Ascent and Haven. He had a pick rate of 26% in Valorant Champions 2023 and 23% in VCT Masters. Despite being such a moderate pick, some players could create magical moments using him in their arsenal.

Here are five such players who could shine as Sova in VCT 2023.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

C0M, Leo, and three more Valorant pros who were brilliant with Sova in VCT 2023

1) C0M

C0M at LOCK//IN (Image via flickr)

American esports player Corbin "C0M" Lee currently plays for Evil Geniuses. He has mainly filled the role of an Initiator for his team but has also played as the Controller, Viper, when needed.

In VCT 2023, C0M and EG finally got the chance to play at the highest level of Valorant esports as the team made it to franchising. This roster started as one of the weakest in the season and then became the best in the world.

C0M's gameplay in 2023 was one to behold. His utility as Sova was always impactful, and his sneaky clutch plays saved Evil Geniuses several times in crucial moments. His best performance was during Valorant Champions 2023, where he got an ACS (average combat score) of 195.7 while only playing two Agents.

2) Leo

Leo at Masters Tokyo (Image via flickr)

Leo "Leo" Jannesson is an esports player from Sweden who plays for Fnatic. He has played almost every Initiator for his team in the past year and filled in as the Controller, Viper, on certain maps.

In 2022, Leo had proven himself to be one of the best Initiators in the EMEA region. However, when he joined Fnatic for VCT 2023, he became one of the best and most consistent players in the world.

Leo won two international trophies back-to-back with Fnatic in 2023. His sharp aim and perfectly timed utility would help his team close out rounds effortlessly. Leo's best performance was in VCT LOCK//IN, securing an ACS of 225.0.

3) crashies

crashies at Masters Tokyo (Image via flickr)

Austin "crashies" Roberts is an American esports player who plays for NRG Esports. Besides the role of an Initiator, he has filled in as the Sentinel, Killjoy, and the Controller, Viper, for his team.

For VCT 2023, crashies, along with the very successful OpTic Gaming core, decided to join NRG Esports to compete in Valorant's new franchise model. However, the team would later struggle to succeed in some events and couldn't top its previous year's results.

In all of this, crashies was very successful and contributed heavily to NRG's wins. Apart from utility usage, he was highly consistent with his aim and would comfortably come out on top of every duel. crashies could also clutch out some crucial important rounds for his team. His best performance was at LOCK//IN, where he got an ACS of 222.8, followed by a 202.1 in the VCT Americas League.

4) Zest

Zest at LOCK//IN (Image via flickr)

Kim "Zest" Gi-Seok is a South Korean esports player who plays for the DRX. He has fulfilled the role of an Initiator for his team and played multiple Controller Agents like Brimstone, Harbor, and Viper.

For VCT 2023, DRX decided to stick together and added a substitute player, Foxy9, who played many matches in both the Pacific League and international events. Later, Zest returned to the competitive scene in the latter half of the season.

Zest's utility would set up his team perfectly for on-site executes and show a composed mentality during intense situations. His best performance was when he got an ACS of 200.9 in Valorant Champions 2023.

5) cauanzin

cauanzin at Americas League (Image via Flickr)

Brazilian esports pro Cauan "cauanzin" Pereira currently plays for LOUD. He has played every Initiator role for his team besides Gekko.

cauanzin joined LOUD in November 2022, when Sacy and pANcada left the team. With great performances and some international experience with Ninjas In Pyjamas, cauanzin could flourish even further with his new team in 2023.

The young gun showed exceptional aim and provided perfect support while keeping up with the top teams in the world. cauanzin's best performance was in Valorant Champions 2023, where he got an ACS of 217.3 by only playing three Agents.