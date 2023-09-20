Player Cards are cosmetic items that display a person's username, title, and level in Valorant. These cards have gorgeous artwork and can be acquired in multiple ways, like grinding out the Agent Contracts or the Battlepass and even just purchasing them directly from a new weapon skin collection. Recently, with the release of Episode 7 Act 1, the developer introduced a new in-game shop called the Accessories Store.

This store would sell cosmetic items like Gun Buddies, Sprays, and Player Cards from the previous Battlepasses. These items can be purchased with the help of a new In-game currency known as Kingdom Points.

Out of all the cosmetic items available in the Accessories Store, Player Cards are definitely the most exciting ones to purchase, as you get to immediately show them off to other users. Valorant provides a variety of cards with gorgeous artwork to its players. Below is a list of the five best Yoru Player Cards that can be purchased in the Accessories Store.

Note: This list is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions

Bloodline, Rift Rider, and three other Yoru Player Cards that can be purchased through Valorant's Accessories Store

1) Bloodline

The Bloodline Player Card (Image via Riot Games)

The Bloodline Player Card was released in April 2021 within the Battlepass of Episode 3 Act 2. It is not available in any other variation.

This card gives us an insight into Yoru's mask's beginnings. We see him next to a samurai who could be one of the previous mask owners and also an ancestor. The artstyle on the card somewhat resembles to the painting done during medieval times.

2) Rift Rider

The Rift Rider Player Card (Image via Riot Games)

The Rift Rider Player Card was available in January 2023 in the Battlepass for Episode 6 Act 1. It does not belong to any other series and is one of a kind.

This card is one of the few in Valorant that pays homage to pop culture in media. In this case, we see a direct reference being made to the renowned Japanese anime film, Akira. The artwork on the card is very similar to the poster of the film as we see Yoru walk towards his bike.

3) Boot Camp // Stealth Mode

The Boot Camp // Stealth Mode Player Card (Image via Riot Games)

The Boot Camp Player Cards were released in March 2023 and made available within the Battlepass of Valorant's Episode 6 Act 2. A total of three cards are available in this series with Agents like Skye, Sage, Neon, Reyna, Yoru, and Omen featured in it.

These cards show the Valorant Agents go head-to-head against each other in a 1v1 scenario to train. For the Stealth Mode card, we see Yoru and Omen being sneaky with their abilities to have an advantage over the other. These two are also the only Agents in the game that can teleport across long distances with their abilities.

4) Home Again

The Home Again Player Card for Yoru. (Image via Riot Games)

The Home Again Player Cards were released in March 2022 in the Battlepass of Episode 4 Act 2. Besides Yoru, the series features other Agents like Reyna, Jett, Chamber, Brimstone, Cypher, and Skye.

These cards portray Valorant's favorite heroes back in their homeland. In Yoru's version of this series, we see him in Japan on a bridge under a beautiful cherry blossom. This is easily one of the prettiest Player Cards in the entire game.

5) Unearthed: The Mask Card

Unearthed: The Mask Player Card (Image via Riot Games)

The Unearthed Player Card series was released in March 2022 and could be acquired by purchasing the Battlepass for Episode 5 Act 3. The series has only three cards in total.

While this series of cards does not feature any Agent, we get to see the three Radianite artifacts used by them. In this version, we are shown Yoru's mask charged up with mysterious energy in a box. Judging by the ice in the background, it is safe to say that the location is somewhere near or on the map, Icebox.

Aside from Yoru, the other Agents in Valorant also have a lot of amazing Player Cards to equip, which can also be purchased in the Accessories store