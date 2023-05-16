5 best Valorant team compositions for Yoru

Yoru was released in Valorant in Episode 2 back in January 2021. He is a Duelist Agent. Yoru also had one of the coolest cinematic trailer reveals in Valorant, where he quickly took down Jett, the most overpowered Agent at that time. Sadly, this prowess didn't translate in the actual game. Nevertheless, Yoru's abilities allow him to be this lurky Duelist. He can teleport into places with his Gatecrash, while his Blindside ability is amongst the best flashes in the game.

His ultimate Dimensional Drift allows him to run around the site and get a lot of information about the enemy's whereabouts. Yoru is easily one of the most difficult Agents to have impact with in Valorant.

Despite the developers making changes to Yoru's abilities, players and pro teams had a difficult time trying to incorporate the Agent into their strategies. Only a certain amount of teams have made him work in their team compositions.

Below is a list of the five best team compositions for Yoru in Valorant.

The best team compositions that allow Yoru to be impactful in Valorant

1) Yoru, Jett, Killjoy, Fade, Astra

This team composition is most suited for Valorant's map, Pearl. Yoru will serve as the secondary Duelist in this composition. His Blindside and Gatecrash abilities will be most crucial on this map.

For example, on the B site, during the attacking side of Pearl, Yoru and his team can push B Ramp to the pillar in the middle. From here, he can send his Gatecrash in B Hall. The Astra can then put her star on the other end of the hall to either stun the enemy or prevent them from escaping.

Fade can first throw her Haunt to reveal enemies on the site, and Yoru can follow that with his Blindside in the site to allow the Jett to enter first. Then he can flash Halls and teleport at the right moment as Astra uses her star to stun the enemy. This will allow Yoru to get a kill easily and provide the team with a player advantage.

2) Yoru, Killjoy, Fade, Omen, Viper

This team composition will be most useful for Valorant's latest map, Lotus. Yoru will be the only Duelist in this composition. Just like before, Yoru's Gatecrash and Blindside will be his strongest abilities to enter a site. Given the double Controller composition, Omen can serve as the aggressive player while invading the site.

While attacking the C Site, the team can first get control of the C Mound. From there, Yoru can send his Gatecrash into the site in a way where it almost reaches C Hall.

Omen can then use his Paranoia to near-sight enemies in Waterfall, while Fade can throw her Haunt to reveal enemies in the site. Yoru can then use his flash and teleport in Halls to catch enemies off-guard and get kills.

3) Yoru, Cypher, Fade, Omen, Viper

This team composition is best suitable for Valorant's most unique map, Fracture. Yoru's Fakeout ability can be useful here to make enemies exhaust their defensive utility. Like last time, the double Controller composition can allow Omen to be a little more aggressive.

For example, while attacking on the B Site, Yoru can send his Fakeout from B Main to the site, which can then trigger any Trapwire or Alarmbot depending on enemy Agents. Viper can use her wall to cut off the site in half.

Yoru can send his Gatecrash all the way to the tower. Fade can then throw her Haunt to reveal enemies in the site, followed by Yoru's Blindside, and teleport into the tower, allowing him to get some easy kills on the site. Omen can support this with some tricky Paranoias.

4) Yoru, Raze, Brimstone, Fade, Breach

This team composition is most suitable for the map, Bind. The point of having a double Duelist composition is to create complete chaos. Breach will factor into setting both the Duelists up for kills.

While attacking the A Site, Yoru can set up his teleport in A Lamps. Breach can stun in Lamps first, allowing Yoru to teleport inside and get an easy kill. Further, he can use his Blindside in the backside, which is where Raze can use her Blast Packs to enter the site and kill the blinded enemies.

Fade will be useful in giving information about the enemy's locations through her abilities. Yoru's Gatecrash will also be extremely useful to rotate quickly on the defensive side of Bind.

5) Yoru, Skye, KAY/O, Brimstone, Viper

This team composition will also be used for the Valorant map, Bind. However, unlike previous compositions, it only has a single Duelist. Instead, we see a Double Initiator composition. Having the Agents, Skye and KAY/O, not only gives a lot of information to the team but also provides multiple flash abilities for allies to capitalize on.

For example, while attacking on the B Site, KAY/O can first throw his ZERO/point in the site nullifying the anchor's abilities. Yoru can then teleport to the back of the site using his Gatecrash combined with Blindside.

Meanwhile, Skye can use her Guiding Light into Elbow to flash as well as get information on whether an enemy is hiding there. KAY/O can throw his FRAG/ment to stall enemies from B Hall to B Site to allow for a spike plant. Brimstone and Viper's lineups will be useful for post-plant scenarios.

