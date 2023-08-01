Valorant Spectre tier list: All skins ranked from best to worst

The Spectre is one of the popular SMGs in Valorant because of its versatility. They commonly use this gun during semi-buy, anti-eco, or in rush rounds. This firearm mostly excels in any close and mid-range battles during the game and enhances the most hated run-and-gun mechanics, and costs 1,650 in-game credits.

Skins are the most exciting part of any FPS game, and Riot Games never fails to amaze its playerbase in this sector. Better-looking cosmetics always enhance the player’s experience in-game. With the developer launching new collections every season, a plethora of Spectre skins have appeared on the scene. It can be difficult for players to choose from such a wide range, so in this article we will delve into the tier list of all the Spectre skins available in Valorant.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

All Valorant Spectre skins tier list ranked from best to worst

Valorant Spectre tier list (Image via Sportskeeda)

There are a total of 44 Spectre skins available in-game till now. The tier list is determined through multiple parameters:

Animation, sound effects, and finisher

Variants

Player experience

These Spectre skins are classified into five different tiers.

1. S-tier (Best)

2. A-tier (Good)

3. B-tier (Average)

4. C-tier (Disappointment)

5. D-tier (Not recommended)

S-tier

The S-tier signifies the best of the best Spectre skins available in Valorant:

1) Prime Spectre

Prime Spectre (Image via Sportskeeda and Riot Games)

The Prime Spectre, one of the oldest skins available in Valorant, leads the tier list. It was a part of the first-ever bundle available in the game. This skin is now only available through the in-game market and costs around 1775 VP. It’s available in four variants: Gold, Orange, Blue, and Yellow.

2) Reaver Spectre

Reaver Spectre (Image via Sportskeeda and Riot Games)

It came out with the Reaver 2.0 bundle during Episode 05: Dimension and is available in the store for 1775 VP. It comes in four variants: Purple, Red, Black, and White.

3) BlastX Spectre

BlastX Spectre (Image via Sportskeeda and Riot Games)

BlastX Spectre is one of the fan-favorites since its arrival on the scene. It comes in four variants: Green, Black, Yellow, and Pink, and cost 2175 VP.

4) Singularity Spectre

Singularity Spectre (Image via Sportskeeda and Riot Games)

This Exclusive edition Spectre comes with a cool animation alongside a jaw-dropping finisher. This skin is available in the market for 2175 VP and has four variants: Black, Blue, Red, and Purple.

5) RGX 11z Pro Spectre

RGX 11z Pro Spectre (Image via Sportskeeda and Riot Games)

The Spectre is released with the RGX 11z pro bundle and comes in four variants: Green, Red, Blue, and Yellow. This skin also costs 2175 VP.

6) Recon Spectre

Recon Spectre (Image via Sportskeeda and Riot Games)

The Recon Spectre became one of the biggest sensations in the community when it first came out. It's available in four variants: Brown Camo, Red Camo, Blue Camo, and Green Camo. This skin is available for 1775 VP in the market.

7) Ruination Spectre

Ruination Spectre (Image via Sportskeeda and Riot Games)

Riot Games created the Ruination bundle in collaboration with League of Legends. It comes with an eye-dazzling finisher and beautiful color variants. This skin has four variants: Blue, Purple, Red/Yellow, and Green, and it costs 2175 VP in the Valorant market.

8) Protocol 781-A Spectre

Protocol 781-A Spectre (Image via Sportskeeda and Riot Games)

Valorant’s second Ultra edition bundle was this Protocol 781-A. This Spectre skin was introduced during Episode 04: Disruption. It comes with a futuristic military feel that players will enjoy. It comes in 4 beautiful variants: Black, White/Pink, Red/Blue, and Green, and costs 2475 VP in the market.

A-tier

The A-tier signifies some of the good skins that are available and fan-favorites at the moment.

1) Radiant Crisis 001 Spectre

Radiant Crisis 001 Spectre (Image via Sportskeeda and Riot Games)

Players were given the option to add the Radiant Crisis 001 Spectre to their inventory in Episode 03: Reflection. This skin is upgradable but has no variants. Players can buy it for 1775 VP in the market.

2) Gravitational Uranium Neuroblaster Spectre

Gravitational Uranium Neuroblaster Spectre (Image via Sportskeeda and Riot Games)

This Spectre skin initially appeared in Episode 01: Ignition. It is a Premium upgradable skin with five beautiful variants: Green, Chrome, Black, and Red/Blue. It can be purchased for 1775 VP from the in-game store.

3) Soulstrife Spectre

Soulstfire Spectre (Image via Sportskeeda and Riot Games)

The Soulstfire Spectre skin first appeared in Episode 05: Dimension. Sadly, it comes with no variants and is also available in the market for 1775 VP.

4) Ion Spectre

Ion Spectre (Image via Sportskeeda and Riot Games)

This Premium upgradable skin comes with cool upgradable animations and an eye-dazzling finisher. It’s available in four variants: White, Green, Yellow, and Blue. This skin is also available in-game for 1775 VP.

5) Neptune Spectre

Neptune Spectre (Image via Sportskeeda and Riot Games)

The Neptune Spectre skin was first revealed in Episode 05: Dimension on June 22, 2022. It’s available in only two variants: White and Black. This skin costs 1775 VP and is available on the market.

6) Magepunk Spectre

Magepunk Spectre (Image via Sportskeeda and Riot Games)

The devs added Magepunk Spectre in Episode 02: Formation. This skin costs 1775 VP and comes in four variants: Brown, Green, Purple, and Orange.

7) Forsaken Spectre

Forsaken Spectre (Image via Sportskeeda and Riot Games)

The Forsaken Spectre was also a Valorant community sensation after its release in Episode 02: Act 03. The well-crafted animations and finisher impress the players the most. It’s also available for 1775 VP and comes in two variants: Green and Gold.

B-tier

The B-tier represents some of the average and underrated Spectre skins available in Valorant.

1) Infantry Spectre

Infantry Spectre (Image via Sportskeeda and Riot Games)

This B-tier Spectre skin was first introduced in Episode 02: Formation. This skin comes with no animation and no variants. However, the Spectre’s vintage appearance enhances the gameplay experience. This skin is available in the market for a very cheap price of 875 VP.

2) Wasteland Spectre

Wasteland Spectre (Image via Sportskeeda and Riot Games)

This deluxe non-upgradable skin initially appeared in Episode 01: Ignition. It comes with no variant and at a price of 1275 VP.

3) Minima Spectre

Minima Spectre (Image via Sportskeeda and Riot Games)

This Spectre was available in the Minima collection launched by the developer in Episode 02: Formation. This non-variant Spectre skin is available in the market for 1275 VP.

4) Valorant GO! Vol.1 Spectre

Valorant GO! Vol. 1 Spectre (Image via Sportskeeda and Riot Games)

The Premium edition Spectre skin was a community favorite and a part of the Valorant GO! Vol. 1 bundle during its initial release. This skin comes with no variants and costs only 1775 VP in the market.

5) Velocity Spectre

Velocity Spectre (Image via Sportskeeda and Riot Games)

Velocity Spectre was first introduced in Episode 04: Disruption Act 1 Battlepass. This skin was available in tier 35 of the Battlepass. It comes in four beautiful variants: Orange, Yellow, Purple, and Aquamarine.

6) Tigris Spectre

Tigris Spectre (Image via Sportskeeda and Riot Games)

This Spectre skin also launched during Episode 04: Disruption. This non-upgradable skin has no variants and is available in the in-game store for 1275 VP.

7) Spline Spectre

Spline Spectre (Image via Sportskeeda and Riot Games)

The skin was added during Episode 01: Ignition by the developer. Even though the skin is not upgradeable, it comes in four jaw-dropping variants: Navy Blue, Green, Red, and Blue. It costs 1775 VP in the Valorant store and is worth every penny.

8) Sarmad Spectre

Sarmad Spectre (Image via Sportskeeda and Riot Games)

This non-upgradable Spectre skin of Valorant comes with no variants. It is available in the store for 1275 VP.

9) Aero Spectre

Aero Spectre (Image via Sportskeeda and Riot Games)

The Aero Spectre was first introduced in the Battlepass of Episode 03: Reflection. Players were able to obtain this by unlocking tier 10 in the Battlepass. It is a non-upgradable Spectre skin but comes with four beautiful variants: Red/White, Cream/Pink, Purple/Gray, and Green/Black.

10) Task Force 809 Spectre

Task Force 809 Spectre (Image via Sportskeeda and Riot Games)

This Spectre skin was added in Episode 05: Dimension Battl pass and obtained by unlocking tier 20 of it. Sadly, it doesn't have any upgrades or variants.

C-tier

The C-tier represents the skins which are decent but spectacular, and there was some room for improvements in variants and animations.

1) Hivemind Spectre

Hivemind Spectre (Image via Sportskeeda and Riot Games)

This non-upgradable Spectre skin was available with the Episode 01: Ignition Act 02 Battlepass, and players could obtain it after unlocking tier 5. It was one of the oldest Spectre skins available in Valorant.

2) Horizon Spectre

Horizon Spectre (Image via Sportskeeda and Riot Games)

In Episode 02: Formation of Valorant, players faced the opportunity to add the Horizon Spectre to their inventory. This Spectre skin falls under the Deluxe edition and is non-upgradable, but has a very minimalistic design. That is why it comes under the C-tier Spectre skin list. It costs 1275 VP in the market.

3) Luxe Spectre

Luxe Spectre (Image via Sportskeeda and Riot Games)

This Spectre skin is upgradable but comes with no animation or finisher. Unfortunately, it also hasn’t got any variants. This skin comes at a very cheap price of 875 VP.

4) Infinity Spectre

Infinity Spectre (Image via Sportskeeda and Riot Games)

The skin was first released during the launch of Episode 02: Formation Act 1 Battlepass. It can be obtained through unlocking the 16th tier of the Battlepass. Luckily enough, this skin comes in four beautiful variants: Green, White, Yellow, and Pink.

5) Convex Spectre

Convex Spectre (Image via Sportskeeda and Riot Games)

This non-upgradable Spectre skin has no animation and finisher. It also hasn’t got any variants and is available for only 875 VP in the Valorant market.

6) Kingdom Spectre

Kingdom Spectre (Image via Sportskeeda and Riot Games)

This Spectre was released with the first-ever Battlepass of Valorant. It is a non-upgradable skin, but its classy look makes it unique among the players of this community. Back then, it was obtained by unlocking the tier 5 of the Episode 01: Ignition Act 01 Battlepass.

7) Striker Spectre

Striker Spectre (Image via Sportskeeda and Riot Games)

This Spectre skin debuted in Episode 04: Disruption Act 02 Battlepass. It comes in four variants: Aquamarine/Purple/Yellow, Green/Yellow/Black, Pink/Teal/Purple, and Blue/White/Red, and can be unlocked in tier 10 of the mentioned Battlepass.

8) Serenity Spectre

Serenity Spectre (Image via Sportskeeda and Riot Games)

This non-upgradable Spectre skin has no cool animation and also no finisher. It was available in the Battlepass during Episode 01: Ignition Act 03. Players need to complete tier 40 to unlock this skin.

9) POLYfrog Spectre

POLYfrog Spectre (Image via Sportskeeda and Riot Games)

The POLYfrog Spectre was first introduced in Episode 02: Formation Act 02 Battlepass. Sadly, it hasn’t got any variants but was unlocked by completing tier 40 in the mentioned Battlepass.

10) Starlit Odyssey Spectre

Starlit Odessey Spectre (Image via Sportskeeda and Riot Games)

The Spectre was introduced during Episode 05: Dimension Act 03 Battlepass of Valorant. Players could obtain this skin after the completion of the 35th tier of the Battlepass. It's available in four different variants: Base, Twilight, Sunset, and Midnight.

11) Abyssal Spectre

Abyssal Spectre (Image via Sportskeeda and Riot Games)

This Spectre has a Deluxe non-upgradable skin and no variants. It is available in the market for 1275 VP.

12) Luna Spectre

Luna Spectre (Image via Sportskeeda and Riot Games)

Luna Spectre is a Deluxe edition non-upgradable skin that falls under the Luna bundle. This Spectre skin has no variant and is available in the market for 1275 VP.

D-tier

The D-tier signifies some of the worst-looking and hardly playable Spectre skins available in Valorant. Most of them don’t have any variants, and very few players like to use these.

1) Monstrocity Spectre

Monstrocity Spectre (Image via Sportskeeda and Riot Games)

This Spectre skin was available with the Episode 06: Revelation Battlepass. Players could obtain it by unlocking tier 20 of the Battlepass. Even though it comes in four variants: Black, Brown, Blue, and Yellow, the design has much room for improvement. That is why this Spectre skin falls under the D-tier category.

2) NO LIMITS Spectre

NO LIMITS Spectre (Image via Sportskeeda and Riot Games)

Even if the rest of the skins from the NO LIMITS bundle drew the attention of the Valorant community, this non-upgradable Spectre skin failed to do so. It has no variants and comes with a price of 1275 VP.

3) Hue Shift Spectre

Hue Shift Spectre (Image via Sportskeeda and Riot Games)

This Spectre has the simplest design ever and was available in Episode 04: Disruption Act 03 Battlepass. It can be obtained by unlocking tier 40 of the Battlepass and got no variants.

4) Avalanche Specte

Avalanche Spectre (Image via Sportskeeda and Riot Games)

The Avalanche Spectre was introduced during the Beta phase of Valorant. This non-upgradable skin got carry forwarded after the final release of the game. This skin is available in the market for 1275 VP.

5) Prism Spectre

Prism Spectre (Image via Sportskeeda and Riot Games)

This Deluxe edition non-upgradable skin has no animation or variants. Players who love skins with simple designs can go for it, but the price of 1275 VP is not worth it.

6) Venturi Spectre

Venturi Spectre (Image via Sportskeeda and Riot Games)

The Venturi Spectre was initially introduced during Episode 06: Revelation Act 01 Battlepass of Valorant. This non-upgradable skin was gained by unlocking tier 35 of the Battlepass and has no variants.

7) Blush Spectre

Blush Spectre (Image via Sportskeeda and Riot Games)

This Spectre skin was introduced recently in Episode 07: Evolution Act 01 Battlepass. The Blush collection, overall, caught the attention of the Valorant community. This non-upgradable Spectre skin is just a part of it and can be obtained by unlocking the 16th tier of the current Battlepass. Unfortunately, the developer hasn’t released any variants for it.