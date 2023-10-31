5 best Bulldog skins in Valorant Episode 7

The Bulldog rifle in Valorant is one of the most versatile weapons, best suited for half or full-buy situations. This rifle offers two firing modes: burst-fire while aiming down sights (ADS) and automatic while firing normally. The Bulldog's burst-fire mode is the most effective in medium and long-range gun battles during attack and defense scenarios. The medium rate of fire makes it a reliable choice when the going gets tough during a match.

Valorant has come a long way, with Episode 7 Act 3 drawing close, and till now, Riot Games has released a wide variety of unique skins for the Bulldog. That said, it makes sense to pick out the finest-looking skins to rock on your Bulldog rifle. And in this article, we are exactly going to do that.

Five best choices for Bulldog skins in Valorant Episode 7

5) Araxys

Araxys Bulldog (Image via Riot Games)

The Araxys Bulldog is a unique choice for Bulldog skin due to its out-of-the-world alien tech aesthetic. The gun has sharp edges and curves all around with a slight touch of glowing lights. The sound and visual effects of the Araxys Bulldog are some of the best in the game, as they make the weapon feel more aggressive. This Bulldog cosmetic was part of the Araxys Collection released in Valorant Episode 6 Act 1.

The Bulldog from the Araxys bundle is an Exclusive tier skin line priced at 2175 VP (Valorant Points) and has four variants to offer- default, purple, black, and silver.

4) Radiant Entertainment System

Radiant Entertainment System Bulldog (Image via Riot Games)

Based on an arcade theme, the Radiant Entertainment System Bulldog returns the old memories of the arcade games in the 80s. As an Ultra tier variation bundle, it has color, animation, and an exceptional musically-themed graphic on the weapon's side. The sound effects are matched with the arcade VFX and play a related sound upon every kill, reload, and inspection.

This skin line offers three variants that are equivalent to having two different skins - Bazooka Badger (default), Dance Fever, and K.nock O.u.t. The Radiant Entertainment System Bulldog is available for 2975 VP, making it the most expensive Bulldog weapon skin in Valorant.

3) Spectrum

Spectrum Bulldog (Image via Riot Games)

The unique sound and design of the Spectrum Bulldog makes it stand out. Popular DJ Zedd and the Valorant sound team collaborated together to create an appealing effect for the Spectrum skin collection. Hitting headshots with this version of the Bulldog gives unmatched satisfaction. The Spectrum Bulldog is an Exclusive tier weapon cosmetic priced at 2675 VP, making it one of the most expensive weapon skins in Valorant.

The Spectrum Bulldog was released in Episode 3 Act 2 of Valorant. It is a fully upgradeable skin with four color schemes to offer - white (default), black, red, and purple.

2) Oni

Oni Bulldog (Image via Riot Games)

Being a part of the iconic Oni Collection, the Bulldog version doesn't disappoint. It retains all the predominant qualities of the Oni bundle, making it one of the best Bulldog skins to own. The sound effects blend well with the slow fire rate nature of the Bulldog. In terms of looks, the Oni Bulldog has a clean design aesthetic that is liked by many, along with glowing devil breath and lights.

This Bulldog skin is part of the Oni 2.0 Collection that was released in Episode 6 Act 2. It is a Premium-tier skin priced at 1775 VP and comes in four variants - default (red/blue), Kumo (yellow/black), Hana (green/white), and Tsubame (white/yellow).

1) Protocol 781-A

Protocol 781-A Bulldog (Image via Riot Games)

Many Bulldog skins have come and gone up until Episode 7 of Valorant, but Protocol 781-A Bulldog has managed to stand on its own. Many adore the futuristic military style of this Bulldog skin, which also includes a voice line for inspecting the weapon. The Protocol 781-A collection's sound and visual effects complement the Bulldog the best, and using this weapon to hit headshots is incredibly enjoyable.

The Protocol 781-A Bulldog is an Ultra skin tier priced at 2475 VP and comes in variants - black/grey (default), white/pink, red/blue, and green.