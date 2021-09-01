Valorant Episode 3 Act 2 Battlepass: Here's a look at all the upcoming sprays

Sprays in competitive shooters is nothing new. However, Riot Games has added its own twist to making sprays in order to fit Valorant's style.

What makes this feature in Valorant special is the ability to provide different sprays for different stages of one round. This allows players to express themselves during rounds with their custom setup for sprays.

The new Episode 3 Act 2 Battlepass brings new sprays that players can use in matches, enabling them to show off their style alongside. This article will cover all the new sprays that will be added with Valorant’s 3.05 update.

All the new sprays coming with Valorant’s Episode 3 Act 2

All the sprays coming with Valorant’s Episode 3 Act 2 Battlepass are as follows:

Artisan spray in Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

Players can use the Artisan spray to show off the luxurious feeling with an animated porcelain teapot.

Crispy spray in Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

The Crispy spray features Killjoy’s style of fashion and bears the same color accent as Killjoy’s character.

Does Not Compute spray in Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

The Does Not Compute spray is completely animated and features KAY/O’s rebooting animation.

Hold Up spray in Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

The Hold Up spray features Killjoy doing the meme pose from the game Fallout.

Hooked spray in Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

The Hooked spray features Brimstone in beachwear, catching a crab that can be found on the map Breeze.

Love Over Hate spray in Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

Valorant’s Love Over Hate spray spreads the message of love to counter toxicity around the world.

No Judge spray in Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

The No Judge spray shows tribute to the time when the weapon used to be overpowered in the game.

Not Impressed spray in Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

The Not Impressed spray contributes to another meme pose with Viper sitting on a chair.

Nice Try spray in Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

The Nice Try spray shows the ritual of saying NT in chats whenever a player pulls off an amazing play but fails in the end.

OLT spray in Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

The OLT spray features a gloomy Jett to express a feeling of sadness.

Promises Kept spray in Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

The Promises Kept spray shows a knife with butterfly wings, which was created in response to the community's request for a butterfly knife.

Trust in My Healing spray in Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

Trust in My Healing spray shows a pack of bandages with the cover of Sage healing Jett.

Not Fine spray in Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

This Not Fine spray features Sova crying over fallen ice cream in Peanuts art style.

To The Moon spray in Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

To The Moon spray is basically Riot’s take on the Doge To The Moon Twittetrend a few months ago.

Yikes spray in Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

The Yikes spray features Jett's face in laugh-out-loud emoji style.

With this Battlepass, Valorant has taken a lot of community jokes and memes and shown its love for its players. All these sprays will be available with Valorant’s 3.05 update.

