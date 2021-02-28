Developers reveal upcoming easter eggs in Valorant Episode 2 Act 2; “Revive me Jett,” “Good Job, Paul,” and more

Valorant's Episode 2 Act 2 update is scheduled to arrive on 2 March, and Riot has included a bunch of easter eggs in the new sprays, gun buddies, and player cards that are set to arrive along with the update.

With nine new gun buddies, 12 new player cards, 16 new in-game sprays, and various skin bundles being introduced to the game, the Episode 2 Act 2 update for Valorant is certainly one of the heavyweights when it comes to adding new content to the game.

Additionally, after receiving huge appreciation for the POLYFox bundle in 2020, the developers have confirmed that the POLYFrog bundle will also be making an appearance during Episode 2, Act 2.

Apart from that, the developers also confirmed that they are focusing on introducing real-life meme-references into the game as easter eggs. Two extremely popular meme references that are coming to Valorant on March 2nd are:

The "Revive Me Jett" in-game spray is a reference to the hilarious scenario in Valorant.

Two "Good Job, Paul!" in-game player cards depicting both "Employee of the Year" as well as "Employee of the Month" as a reference to the hilarious "Good Job, Paul!" thread on Reddit.

Developers talk about easter eggs in Valorant Episode 2 Act 2

While talking about implementing so many new easter eggs for Valorant in Episode 2 Act 2, Valorant's producer, Preeti Khanolkar, explained the big picture that the developers have envisioned for Valorant. Preeti stated,

"Players told us they loved the cute POLYfox skins we made last year, so we wanted to expand on that line with another polygonal animal. This time, we took inspiration from the frog on Split (Froggie Hat!), which the community fell in love with during Closed Beta. With Prism III, we wanted to give players who don’t usually buy skins a chance to get their hands on the clean crispness of the Prism set."

Talking about the various upcoming accessories and the stories behind them, Valorant's producer explained,

"Our goal was to continue to create a lot of really thoughtful buddies, sprays, and cards that feel like they’ve been pulled from the VALORANT world, game lore (and teases), and community memes. I don’t know if players know this, but one of our unofficial goals is to make stuff we’re also excited about too!"

Apart from this, Valorant's Art Lead, Sean Marino, spoke at length about the inspirations behind all these new designs being introduced to the game. Sean explained that the reason behind multiple new sprays featuring agents is because players seem to enjoy agent-themed sprays a lot more than the other ones.

Revive Me, Jett! Spray

Talking about community memes and jokes, Sean explained that the developers always try to implement certain references in the game which players can flaunt in Valorant. Valorant's Art Lead confirmed that the "Revive me Jett" in-game spray and the "Good Job, Paul!" player card in Valorant is a result of that same thought process.