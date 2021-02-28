Valorant Episode 2 Act 2 Battlepass reveals Prism III skins

With the next update set to launch on 2 March 2021, Riot is introducing the Prism III skin bundle to Valorant.

In the next iteration of the battle pass, these new Prism III skins will be featured as tier drops for the players. Valorant battle pass has always had the same design as PUBG and Rainbow Six Siege. There are drops for both paid and free members playing the game. Paid members get drops up to a total of 50 tiers, and free members get drops every 5 tiers.

Valorant upcoming battle pass drops

In the upcoming battle pass, Riot will be giving off the following drops-

Items:

Free Track:

Prism III Classic Pistol skin with variants

VERSUS // Bind+Icebox card

Good Boy, Bruno buddy

Dumpster Fire Spray

Paid Track:

Prism III Axe melee with variants

Cavalier Vandal

Cavalier Operator

VERSUS // Sova+Cypher card

Make some noise spray

Epilogue Items:

Super! spray

Good Job, Paul! spray

Prism III skins to be introduced in Valorant

Prism III skins that are to be introduced in Valorant are of the following weapons-

Classic Pistol

Odin

Axe melee

Judge

All these skins come with a total of four variants. The colors are orange, green, blue, and bubblegum.

When asked about the design inspirations behind these skins, Riot’s Valorant producer Preeti Khanolkar says,

With Prism III, we wanted to give players who don’t usually buy skins a chance to get their hands on the clean crispness of the Prism set. Adding color variants to Prism was also a fun way to give players more color options. I bet the bubblegum pink one will be popular, especially the Axe melee

Even though the free Prism III Classic pistol skin with variants is a blessing for the free battle pass users, the real motive behind such a huge decision is yet to be revealed. With this move, Riot either wants to show their appreciation to the existing players, or they want to lure new players into the game. The results of this move are yet to be seen until the patch drops on all the platforms on 2nd March.

