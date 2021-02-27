Valorant Episode 2 Act 2 Battle Pass: Price and items revealed

Valorant’s new battle pass is set to release on 2 March 2021 with a bunch of exciting sprays, skins, and buddies.

Valorant has always used a battle pass system similar to other games, where one must grind through games to achieve the drop that is given in each tier. It has both paid and free content available so that no player feels excluded in any way. Until now, these free contents have always been spray, gun buddies, or normal pistol skin, whereas paid members would get five items that are exclusive to them, a player with no battle pass would get only one mediocre drop.

Valorant’s new battle pass drops

Up until the last Valorant battle pass, there have been a total of 50 tiers of drops where paid members got all the drops available, whereas the members who chose not to purchase the battle pass got only one drop per 5 tiers. These free drops have always been mediocre at best, with the ultimate drop at Tier 50 being a pistol skin.

This time also, they are keeping only a pistol skin. However, the skin will be an extraordinary one. This time around, Riot is introducing the Prism III skin with variants. The free drops from the Valorant battle pass will feature the jaw-dropping Prism III Classic pistol skin with variants. Except for this, the battle pass will be as usual with the usual tiers and drop frequency for both paid and casual members.

Price of battle pass: 1,500 VP

The yet to release battle pass showcases the following-

Items:

Free Tracks:

Prism III Classic Pistol skin with variants

VERSUS // Bind+Icebox Card

Good Boy, Bruno buddy

Dumpster Fire Spray

Paid Tracks:

Prism III Axe melee with variants

Cavalier Vandal

Versus // Sova+Cypher card

Make Some Noise spray

Epilogue Items:

Super! spray

Good job, Paul! spray

Image by Riot Games

Riot’s perspective on the new battle pass

Upon being asked about their goals behind designing the new battle pass, Valorant's producer Preeti Khanolkar replied,

Our high-level goal was continuing to respond to player feedback for the battle pass. Players told us they loved the cute POLYfox skins we made last year, so we wanted to expand on that line with another polygonal animal. This time, we took inspiration from the frog on Split (Froggie Hat!), which the community fell in love with during Closed Beta. With Prism III, we wanted to give players who don’t usually buy skins a chance to get their hands on the clean crispness of the Prism set. Adding color variants to Prism was also a fun way to give players more color options. I bet the bubblegum pink one will be popular, especially the Axe melee!

She also adds some more insight on different buddies added to the new Valorant battle pass, saying,

As for the accessories, our goal was to continue to create a lot of really thoughtful buddies, sprays, and cards that feel like they’ve been pulled from the VALORANT world, game lore (and teases), and community memes. I Don't know if players know this, but one of our unofficial goals is to make stuff we’re also excited about too!