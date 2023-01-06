Valorant Araxys skin collection: All levels, variants, weapons, and more

Riot Games, the developer and publisher behind the popular FPS video game Valorant, will release a new skin collection called Araxys. According to Art Lead Stefan Jevremovic, the goal of the new addition is to capture the danger, mystery, and power of an unknown and potentially hostile alien race.
Victoria Kim, a Producer II at Riot Games, added that the team took inspiration from the concept of inorganic beings being alive, having bodies made of metal and minerals that allowed them to breathe.
The story behind the skin collection is that these weapons were once wielded by a violent and dangerous alien race that conquered the stars and destroyed galaxies without mercy. The cosmetics are meant to be a tribute to this hostile race, with a design that will evoke their powerful and aggressive nature.
All about the Araxys cosmetic bundle in Valorant
One of the challenges the team faced when designing the skinline was creating the various variants. To streamline the process, they developed a system that involved cross-team collaboration. Despite some initial difficulties, the end result was sublime, and allowed the team to create high-quality variants more easily.
The Araxys skin collection will include five weapons:
- Araxys Vandal
- Araxys Operator
- Araxys Shorty
- Araxys Bulldog
- Araxys Bio Harvester (melee)
All of the weapons feature transformations, animations, visual effects, audio, and finishers, as well as three color variants: Purple, Black/Red, and Gray. Here is the detailed information on the variants and the upgrades:
● Araxys Guns
- Level 1 - Custom model, bullets, and ADS reticle
- Level 2 - Custom firing audio and visual effects (muzzle flash)
- Level 3 - Custom equip, reload, inspect, and idle animations, visual effects, and audio (including firing audio)
- Level 4 - Finisher and Kill Banner
- Variant 1 - Purple Variant (with Purple Finisher and Kill Banner)
- Variant 2 - Black/Red Variant (with Black/Red Finisher and Kill Banner)
- Variant 3 - Gray Variant (with Gray Finisher and Kill Banner)
● Araxys Melee
- Level 1 - Custom Model
- Level 2 - Custom equip and swipe animations, VFX, and audio
- Variant 1 - Purple Variant
- Variant 2 - Black/Red Variant
- Variant 3 - Gray Variant
The skin collection will be available for purchase in a bundle for 8700 VP (Valorant Points), which includes all five weapons, a gun buddy, a spray, and a card. The cosmetics will also be on offer for 2175 VP each, with four levels of customization available for the guns and two levels for the melee weapon.
The melee skin (Bio Harvester) will set the players back by 4350 VP if purchased separately. Level one customization will include a custom model, and level two will add custom equip and swipe animations, VFX, and audio.
The Valorant Araxys skin collection will be released on January 10, 2023, and made available for purchase in the in-game store. It will be marked up at the (Exclusive Edition) XE tier, making it a high-end option for players looking to upgrade their weapons.
Valorant fans will surely appreciate the attention to detail and effort put into creating this immersive and thematically consistent skin collection.