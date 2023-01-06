Valorant Araxys skin collection: All levels, variants, weapons, and more

Riot Games, the developer and publisher behind the popular FPS video game Valorant, will release a new skin collection called Araxys. According to Art Lead Stefan Jevremovic, the goal of the new addition is to capture the danger, mystery, and power of an unknown and potentially hostile alien race.

Victoria Kim, a Producer II at Riot Games, added that the team took inspiration from the concept of inorganic beings being alive, having bodies made of metal and minerals that allowed them to breathe.

The story behind the skin collection is that these weapons were once wielded by a violent and dangerous alien race that conquered the stars and destroyed galaxies without mercy. The cosmetics are meant to be a tribute to this hostile race, with a design that will evoke their powerful and aggressive nature.

All about the Araxys cosmetic bundle in Valorant

One of the challenges the team faced when designing the skinline was creating the various variants. To streamline the process, they developed a system that involved cross-team collaboration. Despite some initial difficulties, the end result was sublime, and allowed the team to create high-quality variants more easily.

The Araxys skin collection will include five weapons:

Araxys Vandal

Araxys Operator

Araxys Shorty

Araxys Bulldog

Araxys Bio Harvester (melee)

All of the weapons feature transformations, animations, visual effects, audio, and finishers, as well as three color variants: Purple, Black/Red, and Gray. Here is the detailed information on the variants and the upgrades:

● Araxys Guns

Level 1 - Custom model, bullets, and ADS reticle

Level 2 - Custom firing audio and visual effects (muzzle flash)

Level 3 - Custom equip, reload, inspect, and idle animations, visual effects, and audio (including firing audio)

Level 4 - Finisher and Kill Banner

Variant 1 - Purple Variant (with Purple Finisher and Kill Banner)

Variant 2 - Black/Red Variant (with Black/Red Finisher and Kill Banner)

Variant 3 - Gray Variant (with Gray Finisher and Kill Banner)

● Araxys Melee

Level 1 - Custom Model

Level 2 - Custom equip and swipe animations, VFX, and audio

Variant 1 - Purple Variant

Variant 2 - Black/Red Variant

Variant 3 - Gray Variant

The skin collection will be available for purchase in a bundle for 8700 VP (Valorant Points), which includes all five weapons, a gun buddy, a spray, and a card. The cosmetics will also be on offer for 2175 VP each, with four levels of customization available for the guns and two levels for the melee weapon.

The melee skin (Bio Harvester) will set the players back by 4350 VP if purchased separately. Level one customization will include a custom model, and level two will add custom equip and swipe animations, VFX, and audio.

The Valorant Araxys skin collection will be released on January 10, 2023, and made available for purchase in the in-game store. It will be marked up at the (Exclusive Edition) XE tier, making it a high-end option for players looking to upgrade their weapons.

Valorant fans will surely appreciate the attention to detail and effort put into creating this immersive and thematically consistent skin collection.

