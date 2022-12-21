What is the price of Valorant Points (VP) in Episode 5 Act 3?

Riot Games' Valorant is a fast-paced tactical first-person shooter game that rapidly increased in popularity after its launch. Its success can be attributed to core mechanics: players assume the role of an Agent and utilize unique, magical abilities alongside yielding lethal weapons. Another fathomable reason behind Valorant's success is its free-to-play nature, which makes it more accessible.

To support Valorant's free-to-play revenue system, Riot Games offers a plethora of purchasable cosmetics. Players must buy a specific in-game currency known as Valorant Points (VP) to unlock weapon skins, player cards, and sprays. Unfortunately, purchasing such currency can cut through one's financial budget, especially when stacking it for a melee skin.

Everything you need to know about Valorant Points - Pricing and more

Purchasing certain VP stacks will get you bonus points and, thus, some savings. Stacking up on points if you are a frequent buyer is recommended, as purchasing a bigger stack will help you save more. Here are the available options while buying VP in the game:

475 VP at 5€ (No bonus points) 1000 VP at 10€ (50 bonus points included) 2050 VP at 20€ (150 bonus points included) 3650 VP at 35€ (320 bonus points included) 5350 VP at 50€ (600 bonus points included) 11000 VP at 100€ (1500 bonus points included)

The above are the only VP-stack buying options available officially and via some third-party platforms. You cannot buy a smaller or larger number of Valorant Points, as required. If you fall short of a few points, you'll have to buy a package, thus making it inconvenient in some situations.

To buy points, click the VP button on the top-right of the game's homescreen. You'll be taken to a payment page, where you can select a method or add a gift card. Choose the VP package you want to buy, and you should be good to go.

Gun skins are priced depending on the type of collection they belong to. Premium skins, which usually feature additional VFX, SFX, and finisher upgrades, are priced at 1775 VP. Exclusive gun skins are priced at 2175 VP, whereas ultra edition skins are the priciest at 2475 VP.

Melee skins are special, and their price points heavily reflect their stature in the game. You can earn general melee skins via the battlepass, which also features weapon skins. However, attractive ones capable of upgrades are usually priced at 3550 VP and sometimes beyond.

Bundles help save more, provided you like an entire collection of weapon skins, player cards, sprays, and gun buddies. However, most would want to pick a singular weapon skin instead.

The battle pass is a great way to earn basic weapon skins, player cards, sprays, and gun buddies while saving a ton of money. Each Valorant Act hosts a new battlepass carrying 50 tiers of rewards. Priced at 1000 VP, the battle pass also lets you earn Radianite Points, a premium in-game currency that lets you upgrade weapon skins, which are otherwise atrociously priced.

