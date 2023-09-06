5 Vandal skins with the best reload animations in Valorant

Valorant has quickly been rising in popularity to become one of the best FPS (First Person Shooter) games for the current generation. The game can be played in both slow and fast-paced styles and allows players to experiment quite a bit with its extensive roster of characters.

One of Valorant's biggest achievements has been its unique weapon skins. Riot Games loves to play around with themes and make cosmetics around them. So far, ideas like sci-fi, military, futuristic, mythical, etc. have been explored. The resultant weapon skins end up getting some of the coolest special effects. Below is a list of five Vandal customizations with the best reload animations in Valorant.

Note: This list is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Araxys, Elderflame, and three more Vandal skins with amazing reload animations in Valorant

1) Araxys Vandal

The Araxys collection was released in January 2023 in patch 6.0. It contains skins for the Vandal, Shorty, Bulldog, Operator, and Melee. It comes under the Exclusive tier of Valorant weapon skins.

The Vandal costs about 2175 VP (Valorant Points) without any discount, placing it amongst the most expensive ones in Valorant. This skinline has four variants: default, purple, black, and silver.

While reloading the gun, it ends up moving its parts almost like a living thing. The Araxys cinematic confirms this, as it depicts people being converted into fuel for weapons. Another great thing about the collection is its sound design which makes these animations feel even more satisfying.

2) Elderflame Vandal

The Elderflame collection was released in July 2020 with patch 1.03. It consists of skins for the Operator, Vandal, Frenzy, Judge, and Melee. It comes under the Ultra tier.

The Vandal from the collection costs 2475 VP. It comes in four variants which are the default, Red, Blue, and Dark.

The Elderflame collection was amongst the first big releases in Valorant. The gun is essentially a dragon that shoots fireballs from its mouth as bullets. While reloading, this dragon will snatch the new magazine out of your character model's hand and attach it to itself. The bundle is still among the favorites for many players.

3) Prime Vandal

The Prime collection was released in patch 1.0 in June 2020. It has skins for the Classic, Guardian, Spectre, Vandal, and Melee. It comes under the Premium tier of Valorant's purchasable cosmetics.

The Vandal costs 1775 VP and comes with four variants. These are the default (white/gold), blue, yellow, and orange.

The Prime collection is amongst the earliest releases after the game's global launch and is still loved and adored by the community. It features one of the cleanest animations in Riot's tactical shooter. While reloading, the character model will slide in a fuel component inside the Vandal. Additionally, the sound effects in this skin are also very slick.

4) Prelude to Chaos Vandal

The Prelude to Chaos collection was released in June 2022 in patch 5.0. It comes under the Exclusive tier of purchasable items. It consists of skins for the Stinger, Shorty, Vandal, Operator, and Melee.

The Vandal from the collection costs 2175 VP and has four variants: default (purple), green, white, and blue.

The Prelude to Chaos collection received a lot of praise upon release. The skin had amazing sound effects that complimented the visual design. On hitting the reload button, the character model will open up the magazine section on top of the Vandal and insert a ball of energy into the weapon. It is easily one of the most unique-looking animations in Valorant.

5) ChronoVoid Vandal

The ChronoVoid bundle was released in September 2022 with patch 5.06. It is an Exclusive tier collection. It consists of skins for the Phantom, Vandal, Sheriff, Judge, and Melee.

The ChronoVoid Vandal costs 2175 VP. It comes in four variants: default (white/bronze), purple, red, and black.

The ChronoVoid collection took everyone by surprise. The bundle was rather clean to look at and featured neat animations. While reloading, the player summons a metal sphere from their gun, fills it up with energy, and throws it back in its spot. This skin also has some great sound effects.