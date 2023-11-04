5 best Ares skins in Valorant Episode 7

Ares is among the two machine guns that Valorant offers players. It has a very high fire rate with recoil that can be difficult to control. The Ares costs 1600 credits and is mainly used when the team can't afford rifles.

In Valorant, there are only a few weapons that can penetrate thick walls, and the Ares is one of them. Teams can practically use their abilities to pinpoint enemies' exact locations to spam them through the walls and have an early advantage.

Ever since the game's release, there have been a decent amount of Ares skins released. Below is a list of the five best Ares skins in Valorant Episode 7.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Sentinels of Light, Singularity, and 3 more Ares skins that feel satisfying to use in Valorant's Episode 7

1) Sentinels of Light Ares

Sentinels of Light is an Exclusive edition collection released in July 2021 and features skins for the Vandal, Ares, Sheriff, Operator, and Melee. With four variants: default, pink, red/green, and blue/purple, the Ares is priced at 2175 Valorant Points (VP).

Valorant has done a few collaborative skins with Riot's other successful multiplayer, League of Legends, such as Sentinels of Light.

The skinline itself is great to look at, with a magical crystal on it. While equipping the weapon, it will have a clean animation that looks like it's charging up. The kill sound effect is loud but not distracting, making it feel that much better to use.

2) Singularity Ares

Singularity is also an Exclusive edition collection released in October 2020. This bundle has skins for the Sheriff, Phantom, Ares, Spectre, and Melee. Singularity comes with four variants: default, blue, red, and purple, and costs 2175 VP.

The Singularity was one of the earliest Valorant skins and is most well-known for its animations. While reloading, the gun will react freakishly and start to break down, only to pull itself back together when a full magazine is loaded. The sound effects are quiet and smooth, which works excellently for a machine gun like Ares.

3) Valiant Hero Ares

Valiant Hero is a Premium tier collection released in October 2023 and contains skins for the Operator, Vandal, Ares, Ghost, and Melee. This skinline comes in four variants: default, Sunset (orange), Dusk (blue), and Night (black), with a price tag of 1775 VP for each gun.

This bundle is based on the Monkey King Sun Wukong. The most impressive part of the skinline is the kill finisher, wherein the target will be hit by six spirit versions of the Monkey god with a final blow from Wukong himself. It also has some subtle but gorgeous cloud visual effects on the side, which perfectly go with the theme.

4) Gaia's Vengeance Ares

Gaia's Vengeance is a Premium tier collection that was originally released in March 2022, and the 2.0 version was later released in October 2023. The Ares comes from the 2.0 version, featuring skins for the Bucky, Phantom, Shorty, and Melee. This bundle was available in four variants: default white, blue, green, and orange, costing 1775 VP for each gun.

Gaia's Vengeance is a special skinline in Valorant. The sound effects are satisfying but not loud, and the visual effects are beautiful yet subtle, making it perfectly balanced. The kill finisher also looks great as it traps the final enemy inside a tree, which changes color according to the variant equipped.

5) Magepunk Ares

The Magepunk is a Premium edition collection that has three versions. The Ares comes from the first version released in April 2021 and features skin for the Ghost, Spectre, Marshal, Bucky, and Melee.

Unlike the 3.0 version, the original Magepunk collection has bland variants, which are the default blue, green, purple, and orange, with a price of 1775 VP for each gun.

Magepunk follows a steampunk aesthetic wherein the core element is electricity. All the weapons can be seen with a small amount of electricity charging within it. The sound effects are quiet for the bundle. The kill finisher is extraordinary as it will trap the final enemy in a glass chamber to electrify and turn them into ash.