5 best Vandal skins in Valorant Episode 7

Vandal is one of the four rifles available in Valorant. It acts as a primary weapon and is generally the go-to gun in rounds with proper purchases. The Vandal costs 2900 credits and is one of the few weapons that can kill an enemy with a heavy shield with a headshot at any range.

When it comes to all the guns in the game, the Vandal is certainly one of the most used weapons and has hence received dozens of great skins. Below is a list of the five best Vandal skins players should own and equip for Valorant's Episode 7.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Araxys, Oni, and three more Vandal skins that feel amazing to use in Valorant Episode 7

1) Araxys Vandal

Araxys is an Exclusive edition collection released in January 2023 and features skins for the Vandal, Bulldog, Operator, Shorty, and Melee. The Araxys Vandal is available in four variants: default, purple, black, and silver, and costs 2175 VP (Valorant Points).

The Araxys collection is easily one of the coolest bundles ever released in Valorant. The weapons in this bundle have very detailed and sophisticated animations wherein the entire model will react while reloading as if it's a living thing. It also has some loud and powerful sound effects that make getting frags so much more satisfying.

2) Oni Vandal

The Oni is a Premium edition collection and has been released in two different versions. The original bundle was released in July 2020, whereas the 2.0 version was released in March 2023.

The Vandal comes from the latter version that also features skins for the Frenzy, Ares, Melee, and Bulldog with four different variants: Red, Kumo (Gold), Hana (Green) and Tsubame (White) costing 1775 VP in total.

Being one of the earliest skin lines in Valorant, Oni has developed quite a reputation. The weapons here are defined by their colorful variants and subtle features like the demonic aura oozing out of the gun and the flute that plays every time the player gets a kill.

3) Prelude to Chaos Vandal

The Prelude to Chaos is an Exclusive tier collection released in June 2022 and featured skins for the Operator, Stinger, Shorty, Vandal, and Melee. The Prelude Vandal is available in four variants: default (purple), green, white, and blue, and has a price tag of 2175 VP.

Prelude to Chaos is one of the flashiest bundles in the game. With every kill, the player will hear sound effects that remind you of heavy metal music, making every duel won feel that much more powerful. It also has a very cool reload animation wherein the character model will insert an orb of energy into the metal after opening its magazine section.

4) Forsaken Vandal

The Forsaken is a Premium edition collection released in April 2021 and features skins for the Classic, Operator, Spectre, Vandal, and Melee. Unlike the other skins in the list, it only had two variants, which are the default green and white/gold, with a price tag of 1775 VP

When it comes to unique collections in Valorant, the Forsaken is definitely on the list. While it only has two variants, both offer different kill finishers to the player.

The default green will turn the enemy player into black ash with crows flying towards them, whereas the white/gold version is exactly like the Sovereign kill finisher wherein the enemy will get hit by a giant sword and turn them into golden ash. The only other skinline that offers different kill finishers with each variant is the Radiant Entertainment System.

5) Imperium Vandal

Imperium is an Exclusive edition collection released in August 2023 and features skins for the Sheriff, Judge, Vandal, Operator, and Melee. With four different variants: Default Emerald, Ruby, Pearl, and Obsidian, the Imperium Vandal is priced at 2175 VP.

The Imperium first appeared as a skinline during Valorant's beta phase and only offered skins for the Classic and Melee. The latest version brought in a lot of shiny visual effects for the skin and one of the best kill finishers in the game.

After getting the final kill, the enemy will be trapped inside a crystal by a large dragon. The dragon and the crystal's color will switch according to what variant the player has equipped.

As for the sound effects, it feels like a mix between Sentinels of Light and ChronoVoid, both of which are amazing skinlines.