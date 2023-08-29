Valorant Bulldog tier list: All skins ranked from best to worst

Riot Games' first-ever FPS title, Valorant, has caused a stir in the community. Since its release, the developers have released a plethora of exciting content and character lore for their playerbase. Among those, the jaw-dropping skins are one concept that fascinate the community the most.

The Bulldog is quite a versatile firearm that players generally use in the semi or half-buy rounds. It consists of two modes, one automatic and the other burst-fire mode while using ADS. Players can customize from the variety of skins for the Bulldog that Riot has published to date. It enhances the gameplay experience for them. So, without further ado, let’s talk about the tier list of Bulldog skins that offer the most significant value for money in Valorant.

All Bulldog skins tier list from Valorant, ranked from best to worst

Valorant Bulldog tier list (Image via Sportskeeda)

Riot Games has released a total of 33 Bulldog skins in Valorant. The following are determined based on these parameters:

Animation, sound effects, and finisher

Type and Number of Variants

Player experience

We have categorized these skins into a few tiers:

1. S-tier: These skins are the absolute best in the case of looks & finishers, and players can purchase any they want.

2. A-tier: These are not the best, but some of the good-looking skins are better than the B-tiers' in terms of VFX and player experience.

3. B-tier: These are some decent-looking skins, and a few also come in other variants.

4. C-tier: Although not the best, they are nonetheless playable, and definitely better-looking than the D-tier ones.

5. D-tier: These skins are the worst with no variant, and are not recommended for buying.

S-Tier

1. Protocol 781-A Bulldog

Protocol 781-A Bulldog (Image via Sportskeeda and Riot Games)

This Bulldog skin is a part of the Protocol 781-A bundle and was first introduced in January 2022, alongside the release of the new Agent, Neon. This skin is upgradeable and comes in four variants: Black/Red, White/Pink, Red/Blue, and Green. It can be obtained from the market for 2675 VP.

2. Glitchpop Bulldog

Glitchpop Bulldog (Image via Sportskeeda and Riot Games)

The Glitchpop Bulldog was released way back in the year 2020. Due to Its futuristic VFX and exciting finisher, it became one of the community's favorite Bulldogs. This skin is also upgradable and comes in four variants: Pink, Blue, Red, and Gold. It costs around 2175 VP making it one of the costliest Bulldogs in-game. This exclusive tier skin has four variants: White, Black, Red, and Purple/Pink.

3. Spectrum Bulldog

Spectrum Bulldog (Image via Sportskeeda and Riot Games)

This is a part of the costliest bundle in Valorant. In collaboration with DJ and songwriter Zedd, Riot released this Spectrum bundle. This skin is available in the game store for 2675 VP.

4. Araxys Bulldog

Araxys Bulldog (Image via Sportskeeda and Riot Games)

The Araxys Bulldog is a part of the Araxys bundle, an exclusive tier set. It first came out during Episode 06: Revelation, and can be purchased from the store for 2175 VP. This alien race-themed Bulldog skin is also one of the community-favorites and most used in-game. It also has four variants: Brown, Purple, Black, and Silver.

A-tier

1. Oni Bulldog

Oni Bulldog (Image via Sportskeeda and Riot Games)

This premium Bulldog skin first came out during Episode 06: Revelation and is available in the store for 1775 VP. The skin is upgradable and comes in 4 variants: Red(Base), Golden(Kumo), Aquamarine(Hana), and White(Tsubame).

2. Undercity Bulldog

Undercity Bulldog (Image via Sportskeeda and Riot Games)

This Bulldog skin comes released with the Undercity skin bundle along with patch 4.03 in Valorant. This Cyberpunk-themed skin is quite similar to the Glitchpop bundle in-game. It’s available in the market for 1775 VP and has no variants.

3. Radiant Entertainment System Bulldog

Radiant Entertainment System Bulldog (Image via Sportskeeda and Riot Games)

The Radiant Entertainment System Bulldog skin was introduced on April 25, 2023. It is one of the costliest Bulldog skins in-game. It cost 2975 VP. It has only three variants: Blue/Red, Purple/Cyan, and Crimson Red/Chrome Yellow.

B-tier

1. Nunca Olvidados Bulldog

Nunca Olvidados Bulldog (Image via Sportskeeda and Riot Games)

This deluxe-tier Bulldog skin was first released in October 2021. It was inspired by Día de los Muertos (a Mexican holiday). The best part of the skin is that it offers two versions - Day and Night. The Night variant has a darker shade with blue textures, while the Day variant has a lighter shade of orange and red. It’s available in the market and can be obtained for 1275 VP.

2. Aristrocrat Bulldog

Aristrocrat Bulldog (Image via Sportskeeda and Riot Games)

The Arstrocat Bulldog first came out during the year 2020. Even though it doesn’t offer any upgrades or variants, its simple and sleek design with a touch of gold definitely makes it one of the best Bulldogs to play with. The players can obtain this Bulldog skin from the store for 1275 VP.

3. Shimmer Bulldog

Shimmer Bulldog (Image via Sportskeeda and Riot Games)

This Bulldog first came out with Episode 05: Dimension Act 1 Battlepass of Valorant. Players have to reach Tier 30 to unlock this skin. Fortunately, the developers have made a total of four variants of this Bulldog: Pink, Gold, Red, and Teal. Sadly, this Bulldog will never appear in the in-game store again.

4. Cryostasis Bulldog

Cryostasis Bulldog (Image via Sportskeeda and Riot Games)

The Cryostasis Bulldog first appeared in the Valorant store on December 14, 2022. This ice-themed skin is available on the market for 1275 VP.

5. Genesis Bulldog

Genesis Bulldog (Image via Sportskeeda and Riot Games)

Riot first released this Bulldog skin as a part of the Genesis Battlepass collection in Episode 03: Reflection Act 3. However, it doesn’t offer any upgrades or variants. Its complex design with golden color alongside purple and black shades make it unique and improves the player experience.

6. Tilde Bulldog

Tilde Bulldog (Image via Sportskeeda and Riot Games)

Tilde Bulldog was a part of Episode 06: Revelation Act 2 Battlepass of Valorant. Players had to grind their way to tier 35 to get this skin. Even though it doesn’t include any finisher, it comes in four variants: White, Red, Purple, and Green.

7. Black.Market Bulldog

Black.Market Bulldog (Image via Sportskeeda and Riot Games)

After the release of the community-favorite Oni 2.0 bundle, Riot decided to release another bundle named Black Market. This Bulldog resembles the looks of a very famous gun named ‘Famas’ from CS:GO.

Sadly, it offers no finishers, but it does have upgrades that allow players to get different variants depending on the sides they’re playing (Defender or Attacker). It’s available in the market for 1775 VP.

8. Endeavour Bulldog

Endeavour Bulldog (Image via Sportskeeda and Riot Games)

The Endeavour Bulldog first appeared in Episode 04: Disruption of Valorant alongside the release 4.05. Patch. Though this skin is non-upgradable, any player will be drawn to its futuristic appearance. It is available in the store for only 875 VP, making it one of the cheapest skins to buy in Valorant.

C-tier

1. Polyfox Bulldog

Polyfox Bulldog (Image via Sportskeeda and Riot Games)

The Polyfox Bulldog was first introduced in Episode 01: Ignition Act 2 Battlepass of Valorant. It was included in the Poyfox bundle, also featuring a Sheriff, Guardian, and a Judge. The orange design with the face of a fox in the middle of the gun makes it look adorable and enhances the player experience. Players had to complete 15 tiers to obtain this beauty. Unfortunately, it has no upgrades or any variants.

2. Horizon Bulldog

Horizon Bulldog (Image via Sportskeeda and Riot Games)

Riot presented this Deluxe edition Bulldog skin on January 20, 2021 (Episode 02: Formation). Even though it doesn’t offer any animations or variants, its futuristic design featuring translucent clouds inside it makes it one of the community's favorite Bulldog skins of all time. The skin kind of resembles the Nebula collection in terms of design. It’s available to purchase in the store for 1275 VP.

3. Varnish Bulldog

Varnish Bulldog (Image via Sportskeeda and Riot Games)

This Bulldog skin was introduced during Episode 03: Reflection Act 2 as a part of its Battlepass. Players only had to complete the first tier to obtain this amazing skin. It has a sleek and minimal design in brown that makes it look very elegant. Sadly it was only a part of the premium Battlepass and can’t be bought from the store.

4. Depths Bulldog

Depths Bulldog (Image via Sportskeeda and Riot Games)

The Depths Bulldog was a part of the Battlepass in Episode 02: Formation Act 3. Players had to grind their way to tier 5 of premium Battlepass to get this skin. Even though it’s non-upgradable, the vibrant colors make it quite eye-catching and also enhance the player experience.

5. Premiere Collison Bulldog

Premiere Collsion Bulldog (Image via Sportskeeda and Riot Games)

This non-upgradable Bulldog skin was introduced in Episode 05: Dimension Act 2 Battlepass. It has an abstract design which attracts players a lot. Players could obtain this skin after grinding their way through tier 40. Unfortunately, no variants are available for this Bulldog skin.

6. Velocity Bulldog

Velocity Bulldog (Image via Sportskeeda and Riot Games)

The Velocity Bulldog was revealed as a part of Episode 04: Disruption Act 1 Battlepass. Players had to complete tier 10 to get this added to their inventory. Though it doesn’t offer any kind of animation, it has four variants: Orange, Yellow, Purple, and Aquamarine.

7. Gridcrash Bulldog

Gridcrash Bulldog (Image via Sportskeeda and Riot Games)

This non-upgradable Battlepass-exclusive Bulldog skin was first revealed in Episode 06: Revelation Act of Valorant. Players had to grind their way through tier 40 to unlock this beautiful cyberpunk-themed skin. Its futuristic design enhances the experience of any Valorant player.

8. Digihex Bulldog

Digihex Bulldog (Image via Sportskeeda and Riot Games)

Episode 07: Evolution Act 1 is underway at a full phase, and this Digihex Bulldog skin is a part of this current Battlepass. After completing 35 tiers, players could get this skin and use it in their games. It also offers four variants: Blue, Red, Green, and Gold, but doesn’t offer any animations or VFX.

9. Infinity Bulldog

Infinity Bulldog (Image via Sportskeeda and Riot Games)

This Bulldog was introduced in Episode 02: Formation Act 1 Battlepass of Valorant. Players just had to complete the first tier of the premium Battlepass to obtain this skin on their inventory. It offers a total of four variants: Green, White, Orchid, and Pink.

10. K/Tac Bulldog

K/Tac Bulldog (Image via Sportskeeda and Riot Games)

The K/Tac Bulldog was a part of the K/Tac collection, a part of Episode 03: Reflection Act 1 of Valorant. It has a sleek black design with a shade of purple, making it look elegant. Players could obtain this skin after the completion of level 20. Sadly, it doesn’t offer any variants or animations.

11. Bound Bulldog

Bound Bulldog (Image via Sportskeeda and Riot Games)

This Battlepass-exclusive Bulldog skin was introduced during Episode 06: Revelation Act 3. Although it doesn’t offer much in terms of VFX or animation, a player will undoubtedly be drawn in by its futuristic design. Players had to grind their way up to level 30 to get this beauty.

12. Striker Bulldog

Striker Bulldog (Image via Sportskeeda and Riot Games)

The Striker Bulldog was a part of Episode 04: Disruption Act 2 Battlepass of Valorant. The color schemes are quite vibrant. The combination of yellow and blue in the base variant looks perfect. Luckily, it offers four variants of the skin: Cyan/Purple/Yellow, Green/Yellow/Black, Pink/Teal/Purple, and Blue/White/Red.

D-tier

1. Rune Stone Bulldog

Rune Stone Bulldog (Image via Sportskeeda and Riot Games)

The Rune Stone Bulldog was a part of Episode 05: Dimension Act 3 Battlepass of Valorant. After completing tier 15, players could obtain this skin. The design of the non-upgradable Bulldog is not that eye-catching and does not look good in-game.

2. No Limits Bulldog

No Limits Bulldog (Image via Sportskeeda and Riot Games)

This Bulldog is a part of the No-Limits collection, introduced before Riot’s major tournament VCT Tokyo Masters. It has zero contribution in terms of animation, so the skin is not recommended at all. Players can get this skin from the market for 1275 VP.

3. Rush Bulldog

Rush Bulldog (Image via Sportskeeda and Riot Games)

This Select edition Bulldog first came out during Episode 01: Ignition Act 1 of Valorant. Its abstract design doesn’t look that good in Valorant. However, if players want to buy this skin, they can purchase it for 875 VP from the in-game market.

4. Hue Shift Bulldog

Hue Shift Bulldog (Image via Sportskeeda and Riot Games)

The Hue Shift Bulldog was a part of Episode: 04 Disruption Act 3 Battlepass of Valorant. Players could obtain this after finishing tier 16. It has a simple design but lacks VFX and animation.

5. Couture Bulldog

Couture Bulldog (Image via Sportskeeda and Riot Games)

The Couture Bulldog was introduced in Episode 01: Ignition Act 1 Battlepass of Valorant. Players had to grind their way through 10 tiers to achieve this Bulldog skin. It’s white, and its simple design with the shade of black makes it too bland to play with.

6. Convex Bulldog

Convex Bulldog (Image via Sportskeeda and Riot Games)

This non-upgradable Bulldog skin also came out during Episode 01: Ignition Act 1 of Valorant, making it one of the oldest in-game. Though it looks stunning with the green stripes on white, it has a poor ranking in the list due to the absence of animations and VFX.

