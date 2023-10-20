5 best Bucky skins in Valorant Episode 7

The Bucky is one of the three shotguns available in Valorant's armory. It has low wall penetration and rate of fire due to being a pump-action type. The weapon costs 850 credits and is usually preferred as an eco purchase in matches. Since the game's release in 2020, Bucky has been nerfed quite a bit. If used correctly, the weapon can wreak havoc, especially with Agents like Jett or Raze. As such, it has received a decent amount of skins throughout the years.

If you're someone who loves playing with shotguns, here is a list of the five best Bucky skins you can buy in Valorant's Episode 7.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Oni, Origin, and three more Bucky skins that feel great to use in Valorant

1) Oni Bucky

The Oni is a Premium edition collection released in July 2020, featuring skins for Phantom, Shorty, Bucky, Guardian, and Melee. The Oni Bucky is available in four variants: Red, Kumo (Gold), Hana (Green), and Tsubame (White), with a price tag of 1775 VP (Valorant Points). It is also one of the few collections in the game that later received a 2.0 version.

The Oni bundle is one of the earliest ones in Valorant and became an instant hit due to its subtle aesthetic. The weapon model also has a demonic aura and provides players with one of the most satisfying kill sound effects in the game.

2) Origin Bucky

Origin is a Premium edition collection released in June 2021, featuring skins for Vandal, Operator, Bucky, Frenzy, and Melee. The Origin Bucky is available in four variants: the default black, red, green, and white. Being a Premium skin, it is priced at 1775 VP.

Among the skin collections that went unnoticed or can be underrated, the Origin certainly takes the cake. All of the weapons in the bundle have moving parts like a clock, and its aesthetic looks like a mix between science and magic. The Origin has one of the most unique inspect effects wherein the gun levitates between your character's hands. Its loud sound effects are perfect for a gun like Bucky.

3) Prime//2.0 Bucky

The Prime//2.0 is a Premium tier collection released in March 2021 with skins for Odin, Frenzy, Phantom, Bucky, and Melee. Every weapon in the bundle, except the Melee, costs 1775 VP and comes with four variants: the default white/gold, orange, blue, and yellow.

Ever since the first Prime bundle's release in June 2020, this collection has been widely heralded as one of the best in Valorant. The sequel continued the original's legacy by adding to its minimal design and subtle sound effects. The guns here also have very slick reload animation where the character will eject and refuel the weapon with an energy block. Prime is also one of the only cosmetic series where skins in the 2.0 collection have a completely different kill finisher than the original.

4) Magepunk Bucky

Magepunk is a Premium edition collection that has been released in three different versions since the game's release. Its Bucky comes under the first version, released in April 2021, with skins for other weapons like Ghost, Spectre, Ares, and Melee. Priced at 1775 VP, the Magepunk Bucky is available in four variants: the default blue, green, purple, and orange.

The Magepunk bundle is one of the only collections in Valorant that has received a 3.0 version. The bundle's steampunk aesthetic along with its electrifying sound effects definitely capture your attention. While the Magepunk variants aren't as impressive, the kill finisher is a cool one, as it traps the final enemy in a glass chamber and turns them into ash with some electricity.

5) Gaia's Vengeance 2.0 Bucky

Gaia's Vengeance collection is a Premium tier collection originally released in March 2022. Its 2.0 version came out in October 2023, featuring a skin for the Bucky. The sequel collection also features skins for Shorty, Ares, Phantom, and Melee. It is available in four different variants: red, green, blue, and orange, with a price tag of 1775 VP.

The Gaia's Vengeance collection was an instant hit when it was released. The skin's weapon models looked beautiful with tree branches and magical crystals as the ammunition magazine. Its sound effects while shooting were slightly similar to Reaver's church bell SFX but a lot quieter, making it a perfect choice for players looking for flashy but silent skins in Valorant.