5 best Odin skins in Valorant Episode 7

Odin is one of the two machine guns available in Valorant. With a high wall-penetration rate and a cost of 3200 credits, this weapon is mainly used by Agents who can locate enemies through walls, like Sova or Fade. Knowing the exact location of opponents, they can easily shoot them down through a bullet spam with the Odin.

The biggest disadvantage of using an Odin has always been its movement and difficult recoil control. Despite that drawback, many players have put in a lot of practice to make it look like one of the most overpowered weapons in the game.

Over the past few years, this weapon has received a considerable amount of skins. Below is a list of the five best Odin skins for Valorant's Episode 7.

Note: The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Best Odin skins in Valorant Episode 7

1) Neo Frontier Odin

Neo Frontier is an Exclusive-edition collection released in June 2023 and features skins for the Marshal, Odin, Phantom, Sheriff, and Melee. The skinline has four variants: default, gold, silver, and copper, with a price tag of 2175 Valorant Points (VP) for each gun.

The Neo Frontier bundle is heavily inspired by gunslingers and cowboys in spaghetti-westerns. The developers heavily emphasized the animations to make players feel like they're about to head into a Mexican standoff. All the guns here have great animations that, combined with amazing sound effects, make the bundle one of the best skinlines in Valorant.

2) Reaver Odin

Reaver is a Premium-edition collection first released in October 2020 and even existed in the beta phase. Later, it received a 2.0 version in August 2022 that features skins for the Phantom, Odin, Spectre, Ghost, and Melee. Like most other bundles, Reaver has four variants: default, black, red, and white, while costing 1775 VP for each gun.

This bundle is one of the oldest in Valorant. Its gruesome aesthetic and the church bell kill sound effect have made it one of the all-time favorite skins. The Reaver Odin has one of the most unique reload animations, wherein the character model will remove and insert the individual bullets using dark magic.

3) Prime Odin

Prime is a Premium-edition collection originally released in June 2020 and later released as 2.0 in March 2021. The Odin comes from the sequel version that also features skins for the Bucky, Phantom, Frenzy, and Melee. With variants of default, gold, green, and orange, the Odin costs a total of 1775 VP.

Just like Reaver, Prime is another old-timer heralded as one of the most popular skin collections in Valorant. Its minimal design and clean sound effects have made it a go-to skin for casual and pro players. The Prime 2.0 version is the only sequel bundle wherein the kill finisher is completely different compared to the original.

4) Sentinels of Light Odin

Sentinels of Light is an Exclusive-edition collection with two versions in Valorant. The original and 2.0 were released in July 2021 and November 2023, respectively. The Odin comes from the latter version that also features skins for the Shorty, Spectre, Phantom, and Melee. Here, each gun costs 2175 and is available in default, pink, red/green, and blue/purple.

This skinline is one of the more underrated collections in Valorant. By collaborating with League of Legends, the developers created a bundle that is stunning to look at and subtle to use. The magical crystal on the gun's muzzle has neat animations, and the sound effects make every kill feel extremely satisfying.

5) Glitchpop Odin

Glitchpop is an Exclusive edition collection first released in August 2020 and later with its 2.0 version in February 2021. The Odin was available in the original bundle that also features skins for Frenzy, Bulldog, Judge, and Melee. With a cost of 1775 VP, the collection has default, blue, red, and gold variants.

The Glitchpop collection oozes a cyberpunk aesthetic with neon lights and holographic stickers. The weapons have an explosive kill finisher, where the enemy blasts into several holographic lights while also having a huge unicorn sticker in the sky. Its visual effects and sound design push it even further to become one of the best skins in the game.