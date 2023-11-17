5 best Shorty skins in Valorant Episode 7

Shorty is among the five sidearms that Valorant offers its playerbase. This weapon is a semi-automatic shotgun that costs 300 credits. Although this weapon has a low wall penetration, the Shorty does an incredible amount of damage in close-range scenarios and is usually purchased for eco rounds.

Over the years, the Shorty has undergone numerous changes in Valorant. Despite this, players still manage to get incredible value from the weapon. Those who enjoy playing aggressive and movement-based Agents like Raze and Jett have especially found a lot of success using the Shorty.

Ever since the game's release, Riot Games has introduced several unique skins for the Shorty. Below is a list of the five best Shorty skins in Valorant Episode 7.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions

Best Shorty skins in Valorant's Episode 7

1) Prelude to Chaos Shorty

Prelude to Chaos is an Exclusive edition collection released in June 2022, featuring skins for the Vandal, Operator, Shorty, Stinger, and Melee. This skinline was available in four variants: default, white, green, and blue, with a price tag of 2175 VP (Valorant Points).

When it comes to the community's recent favorites in Valorant skin collections, Prelude to Chaos certainly takes the cake for many. All the weapons here have shiny metallic exteriors with great kill finishers where the final enemy is immobilized with chains and then pulled into the floor below. While inspecting the weapon, players can see the gun's energy orb floating on its exterior.

2) Araxys Shorty

The Araxys is an Exclusive edition collection released in January 2023, showcasing skins for the Bulldog, Operator, Vandal, Shorty, and Melee. With four variants: default, purple, black, and silver, each gun in the bundle costs 2175 VP.

When it comes to Valorant skins, Riot Games has always put a lot of emphasis on the presentation, which includes the unique skin animations, VFX, and finisher. With the Araxys collection, Riot went above and beyond. While reloading and inspecting, almost every part of the weapon will move as if it's alive. In the kill finisher at the end of the round, all enemies' bodies get beamed up into the sky, and the color of the beam will depend on the variant equipped.

3) Sentinels of Light Shorty

Sentinels of Light is an Exclusive edition collection originally released in July 2021 and later saw a 2.0 version in November 2023. The Shorty comes from the sequel bundle that also featured skins for the Phantom, Spectre, Odin, and Melee. All the guns here cost 2175 VP and come with four different variants: default, pink, red/green, and blue/purple.

Sentinel of Light is one of the few skinlines where Valorant collaborated with Riot's popular MOBA title, League of Legends. All the weapons in this collection have a magical crystal attached to them. These will also spin around while reloading, making it a very neat animation. The best part of the bundle is its kill sound effects that feel loud and subtle at the same time.

4) Oni Shorty

Oni is a Premium edition collection that was first released in July 2020 and later got a 2.0 version in March 2023. The Oni Shorty comes from the original bundle which also featured skins for the Bucky, Phantom, Guardian, and Melee. With a cost of 1775 VP for each gun, the skinline came with four variants: red, Kumo (Gold), Hana (Green) and Tsubame (White)

Oni is easily one of the most popular skin lines that Valorant has ever released. The weapons here have modest effects mixed with the Japanese cultural aesthetic, making for a marvelous skin. The kill finisher is its most fascinating aspect, as it traps the enemy with four spirit swords and a chain with an Oni mask on their face.

5) Neptune Shorty

Neptune is a Premium edition collection released in May 2022, featuring skins for the Guardian, Shorty, Phantom, and Melee. Unlike the other collections in the list, Neptune came with only two variants: white (default) and black. It will cost players 1775 VP to purchase weapons from this collection.

While deciding their favorite skin lines in Valorant, many players tend to look at the animations or the finishers that the collection offers. Despite the lack of both features, Neptune has become a fan favorite. Its neat looks and bubble sound effects make it a decent skin to equip. On top of that, the aquarium design within the weapon makes it an adorable skinline to own.