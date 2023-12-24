Valorant Episode 8 Act 1 Battlepass skins leaked

Valorant Episode 8 Act 1 Battlepass skins have been leaked by data miner and leaker @ValorLeaks on X. As per the tradition, it is expected to feature three collections containing four gun skins each, as well as a cosmetic for the melee weapon. The upcoming phase in Riot Games' character-based tactical shooter is expected to start around January 8-9, 2023, going by the end date of the present Act's Night Market.

While approximately two weeks are left for its release, players would be interested in knowing what the Valorant Episode 8 Act 1 Battlepass will contain. This article covers everything known about it so far.

The information in this article is based on leaks, so the actual products might differ upon release.

Valorant Episode 8 Act 1 Battlepass is expected to contain Tactiplay, Guardrail, and Fiber Optic collections

According to rumors, the three collections featured in the upcoming Act's Battlepass are Tactiplay, Guardrail, and Fiber Optic. While none of these will feature animations, you can expect variants as well as a free pistol skin from some. The next sections contain details known so far about these collections.

Tactiplay collection

The Tactiplay collection is speculated to feature the following guns:

Phantom

Bulldog

Odin

Stinger

This collection has a green and violet color scheme and features images of the game's animal-based mascots called Tactifriends. Leaked images suggest that Tactibear, Dan the Penguin, and Rubber Ducky will be among the characters present in this Valorant Episode 8 Act 1 Battlepass collection.

Guardrail collection

The Guardrail collection is speculated to feature the following guns:

Vandal

Guardian

Shorty

Frenzy

Melee (Hammer)

According to leaked images, this collection has a more sleek metallic finish. Its color palette is dark gray and golden with amber accents.

The melee skin is likely to be the shape of a hammer. This will be the first instance of such a weapon featuring in a Battlepass. Many players have expressed hope that the skin will also feature some unique animations instead of mimicking those used for axes.

Fiber Optic collection

Fiber Optic, the last of the Valorant Episode 8 Act 1 Battlepass skins, will cover the following guns:

Classic

Marshal

Spectre

Ghost

According to the leaks, this collection will feature four different variants, which can be unlocked using Radianite Points. The overall aesthetic of this collection adheres to the simplistic look of Battlepass skins, containing minor customizations.

Valorant Episode 8 Act 1 Battlepass expected release date

Going by the end date of the Episode 7 Act 3 Night Market, the next phase of Valorant is expected to go live on January 8 or January 9, 2023, depending on your region.