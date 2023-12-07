Valorant Night Market: All eligible skins in Episode 7 Act 3 (December 2023)

The Night Market stands out as one of the most highly awaited events in Valorant. Riot Games has previously launched a variety of in-game cosmetic items for their playerbase since the recent launch of the year-end patch update, version 7.12. Players eagerly await the Night Market, anticipating the arrival of enticing cosmetics that are set to enhance their gaming experience.

Riot Games has revealed that the upcoming Episode 7 Act 3 event on X will take place from December 13, 2023, to January 8, 2024. Throughout these 26 days, players will have the opportunity to acquire six distinct weapon skins at varying discounted rates from the Night Market.

This article offers an extensive compilation of skin collections slated to be featured in the Night Market of Episode 7 Act 3.

Valorant Night Market skin collection list for Episode 7 Act 3

The Night Market showcases skins exclusively from specific skin tiers, imposing certain restrictions. Listings provided to players for their Night Market will not include skins from Exclusive or Ultra Edition tiers.

Additionally, weapon skins from the current or preceding Act of Valorant will be excluded from the upcoming Night Market.

Eligible skin collections

The upcoming Night Market iteration will adhere to the same structure as its predecessor. However, the release of a new skin collection by Riot Games every two weeks has expanded the pool of skins available for the event.

As of Episode 7 Act 3, the Night Market for this Act features a total of sixty-five distinct skin collections. Among these, eleven belong to the Select Edition tier, twenty-one to the Deluxe Edition, and thirty-three to the Premium Edition.

Skin collections marked with the star (*) symbol feature melee skin priced above 3,550 VP, rendering them ineligible for inclusion in the Night Market. All of the other gun skins from the marked collections have a chance to appear in your draw, with discounts of up to 50%.

All the skin collection for the upcoming Night Market include the following:

Select Edition

Daydreams Convex Endeavor Galleria Infantry Luxe Prism II Reverie Rush Sensation Smite

Deluxe Edition

Abyssal Altitude Aristocrat Avalanche Horizon Kohaku & Matsuba Luna Minima NO LIMITS Nunca Olvidados Prism Prism II Sakura Sarmad Silvanus Snowfall Team Ace Tigris Titanmail Wasteland Winterwunderland

Premium Edition

Black.Market Celestial Crimsonbeast Cryostasis Doodle Buds Ego Forsaken Gaia's Vengeance Gravitational Uranium Neuroblaster Ion Ion//2.0* Magepunk Magepunk//2.0 Magepunk//3.0* Nebula Neptune Oni Oni//2.0* Origin Prime Prime//2.0 Radiant Crisis 001 Reaver Reaver//2.0* Recon Soulstrife Sovereign Spline Tethered Realms Undercity Go! Vol. 1 Go! Vol. 2 Xenohunter

Intergrade, Gaia's Vengeance//2.0, and Orion skin collections will be featured in the upcoming Act's Night Market, offering players the opportunity to acquire them at discounted rates.

New skins coming to Valorant Night Market in Episode 7 Act 3

Daydream bundle in Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

In this edition of the Night Market, the only fresh skins available are from the Daydreams collection. While the Neo Frontier and Imperium collections were present throughout Valorant Episode 7 Act 1, they fall into the exclusive tier and are not eligible for inclusion in the Night Market.

