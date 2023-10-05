Valorant Gaia's Vengeance 2.0 skin review: A mythical comeback

Valorant skin enthusiasts are about to witness the much-anticipated comeback of Gaia's Vengeance 2.0. Debuting in Episode 4 Act 2, the original Gaia's Vengeance collection left a lasting impression with its unique Greek mythology-inspired design. Beyond the captivating skins, what drew fans in were the upgradeable animations and show-stopping finisher.

With Episode 7 Act 2 approaching, Riot Games plans to resurrect the Earth Goddess-themed collection while introducing a new set of weapons in the bundle. In this article, we explore Gaia's Vengeance 2.0, covering its captivating designs and potential drawbacks.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the opinions of the writer

What weapons are included in Gaia's Vengeance 2.0 skin collection in Valorant?

The Gaia's Vengeance 2.0 collection in Valorant is expected to provide players with a nostalgic yet new experience. There are five skins in the range: four are melee, and one is a cosmetic return with an earthy design. They are as follows:

Phantom

Ares

Shorty

Buckyy

Melee (Dual wielding Karambit - Axe combo)

How much does the Gaia's Vengeance 2.0 bundle cost in Valorant?

The complete Gaia's Vengeance 2.0 bundle will set you back 7,100 VP because it is a Premium Edition tier skin collection. It's crucial to remember that if you buy the complete collection, the melee and the extra cosmetics from the package (player card, gun buddy, and spray) are all yours for free.

You can also purchase each weapon skin from the Gaia's Vengeance 2.0 bundle individually for 1,775 VP and the melee skin for 3,550 VP.

You will have to spend 475 VP to purchase Episode 7 Gaia's Vengeance gun buddy individually. If you buy the player card and the spray separately, they will cost you 375 and 325 VP each.

What special effects does the Neo Frontier skin collection in Valorant have?

The Episode 7 revamp of the skins will include three upgradable tiers costing 10 Radianite Points apiece, demonstrating Valorant's commitment to continuity. These are:

VFX - Additional weapon special effects VFX - Shooting and inspecting animations Kill banner and finisher

The bundle includes skins in three distinct variants: red, blue, and green, with each variant priced at 15 Radianite Points. Additionally, Gaia's Vengeance, Episode 7 Gunbuddy adapts its color to match the selected variant and is also compatible with the first edition of the bundle.

What sets the Neo Frontier skinline apart from others in Valorant?

This skin collection doesn't let you down with its distinctive tree-branch pattern and the vintage engravings covering each weapon. The decision to match the bullets to the crystal bases contributes to a captivating visual experience.

The Greek mythology-inspired motif is fully embraced in this collection, which skillfully combines natural materials with ethereal design elements.

Highlights of the Gaia's Vengeance 2.0 skinline in Valorant

The melee weapon in Gaia's Vengeance 2.0 combines the familiar branched axe from the original collection with a karambit-style dagger. It provides a unique dual-wielding experience that sets it apart. Its rarity in the game also makes it a standout. Players can look forward to the swift pullout animation, featuring satisfying slinging motions that are truly one of a kind.

During the left-click fire animation, the dual-wielded melees are elegantly swung multiple times, embodying the "fury" theme of the collection. On the other hand, the right-click alternate fire animation features a remarkable dashing motion, adding a touch of stylish execution for players to unleash upon their enemies.

Gaia's Vengeance 2.0 finisher (Image via Riot Games)

The finisher animation in Gaia's Vengeance 2.0 is a captivating visual spectacle. When a player executes an opponent with this skin-equipped, a unique animation ensues. It starts with swirling leaves enveloping the victim, creating a mystical effect. Then, a tree grows in place of the defeated opponent, with the leaves and tree matching the colors of the skin.

This finisher animation perfectly embodies the Earth Goddess-themed essence of Gaia's Vengeance 2.0 collection. It's a visually striking and satisfying way to secure a final kill in a round.

Where Valorant's new Gaia's Vengeance 2.0 skin collection falls short

One complaint about the Gaia's Vengeance 2.0 skin collection is its selection of weapons. The choice of weapons does not align with the current meta, making it less appealing for competitive play. This can lead to disappointment among players who were expecting skins for more popular or frequently used weapons.

Another issue is repetitive design. While Gaia's Vengeance 2.0 maintains the thematic elements of the original collection, it feels too similar to its predecessor. This lack of innovation in design can result in players feeling that the skin collection does not offer enough fresh and exciting content.

In conclusion, Gaia's Vengeance 2.0 brings nostalgia and excitement to Valorant with its Greek mythology-inspired design, animations, and unique finisher. While it may not align with the current meta and faces criticism for its lack of innovation, it can be an exciting addition for new players starting their journey.