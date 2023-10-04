How to get Gaia's Vengeance 2.0 player card in Valorant?

Episode 7 Act 2 of Valorant is all set to welcome the return of Gaia's Vengeance skin collection but with a brand new set of weapons. This distinctive skin collection initially debuted in Patch 4.04 during Episode 4 Act 2 and made waves for its exceptionally unique designs. Featuring skins for the Phantom and Shorty, among other weapons, Gaia's Vengeance 2.0 will become available in the in-game shop on October 4/5, 2023, with the timings varying with the region.

Player cards are among the highly sought-after cosmetics that fans frequently acquire, as they serve as a means to personalize and represent their profiles. Just like with every other skin collection in Valorant, Gaia's Vengeance 2.0 will include its own unique player card. Here's how you can obtain it.

Acquiring the Gaia's Vengeance 2.0 player card in Valorant Episode 7 Act 2

Expand Tweet

The Gaia's Vengeance 2.0 player card, gun buddy, and spray will be accessible exclusively for the duration that the bundle remains in the in-game store. Once the timer expires, the collection will be removed from the store, and players will no longer have the option to purchase these cosmetics as a bundle. However, it's important to note that the weapon skins will still be obtainable later through the daily store rotation and in the Night Market from Episode 8 Act 1 onwards.

Here are the steps to purchase the player card from Gaia's Vengeance 2.0 bundle:

Start by launching Valorant on your PC.

Once you're in the game, locate and click on the 'STORE' button on the home screen.

Click on Gaia's Vengeance 2.0 bundle to view its contents and details. This will give you a closer look at what's included in the bundle, including the player card.

Scroll sideways until you see the player card.

Click on the "Buy Item" button associated with Gaia's Vengeance 2.0 player card. To purchase the player card, you must have at least 375 VP (Valorant Points) in your account.

(Valorant Points) in your account. To represent your profile with the new player card, go to the Collections tab and equip Gaia's Vengeance 2.0 player card in the Player Cards section.

What are the other items included in Gaia's Vengeance 2.0 bundle?

In addition to the player card, the Gaia's Vengeance 2.0 bundle includes weapon skins for the following weapons, as well as several expected cosmetics:

Phantom

Ares

Bucky

Shorty

Melee

Gun buddy

Spray

Gaia's Vengeance 2.0 player card price in Valorant

The Episode 7 Gaia's Vengeance 2.0 gun buddy can be acquired for 475 VP.

Since it's a Premium Edition tier skin collection, purchasing the entire bundle will cost you 7,100 VP. It is important to note that purchasing the entire collection will provide you with the bundle's additional cosmetics (player card, gun buddy, spray) and the Melee for free.

Alternatively, if you prefer to buy these items separately, each individual weapon skin from the Gaia's Vengeance 2.0 bundle is priced at 1,775 Valorant Points (VP), and the melee skin is available for 3,550 VP.