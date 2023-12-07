Valorant Episode 7 Act 3 Night Market: Start time, end date, new skins, and more

Valorant players generally look forward to the arrival of the Night Market at the end of every Act in the game for a chance to purchase their favorite skins at a discount. Riot Games announced the Episode 7 Act 3 version of the event on X on December 7, 2023. With the end of this phase on the horizon, you can expect the Night Market to be available soon.

Each new Night Market in Valorant is unique as it makes way for new skins and even contains hints for upcoming in-game content. This guide will explain everything there is to know about the upcoming Episode 7 Act 3 Night Market.

When does Valorant Episode 7 Act 3 Night Market start?

The latest iteration will go live on December 14, 2023 at 00:00 UTC. Unlike the start and end times of competitive acts and patch drops, this event takes off simultaneously across the globe.

The corresponding timings according to the timezones of some of the major servers are as follows:

Los Angeles - 16:00 PDT (December 13, 2023)

New York - 19:00 EDT (December 13, 2023)

Frankfurt - 01:00 CEST (December 14, 2023)

Mumbai - 05:30 IST (December 14, 2023)

Seoul, Tokyo - 09:00 KST (December 14, 2023)

Sydney - 11:00 AEST (December 14, 2023)

How long will the Episode 7 Act 3 Night Market remain in Valorant?

The Night Market in Riot Games' character-based tactical shooter usually lasts for around 20 days. However, this time, it will end on January 8, 2023, giving players nearly 27 days to make their purchases.

This could be because Episode 7 Act 3 is the last of this year's in-game phases. After this Night Market ends, Episode 8 will take over, promising new content, perhaps even a new map.

All new skins coming to Valorant Episode 7 Act 3 Night Market

Daydream bundle in Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

The only new skins that you may find in this version of the Night Market would be from the Daydreams collection. Although the Neo Frontier and the Imperium collections were out over the course of Valorant Episode 7 Act 1, they belong to the exclusive tier and are ineligible for the Night Market.

All the eligible skins for this iteration are as follows:

Black.Market

Celestial

Crimsonbeast

Cryostasis

Daydreams

Doodle Buds

Ego

Forsaken

Gaia's Vengeance

Gravitational Uranium Neuroblaster

Ion*

Magepunk*

Nebula

Neptune

Oni*

Origin

Prime

Prime//2.0

Radiant Crisis 001

Reaver*

Recon

Soulstrife

Sovereign

Spline

Tethered Realms

Undercity

Go! Vol. 1 and Vol. 2

Xenohunter

Abyssal

Altitude

Aristocrat

Avalanche

Horizon

Kohaku & Matsuba

Luna

Minima

NO LIMITS

Nunca Olvidados

Prism

Sakura

Sarmad

Silvanus

Snowfall

Team Ace

Tigris

Titanmail

Wasteland

Winterwunderland

Convex

Endeavor

Galleria

Infantry

Luxe

Prism II

Reverie

Rush

Sensation

Smite

Collections with the star (*) symbol have melee skins that cost over 3,550 VP, which means they can't appear in the Night Market. All the remaining skins may show up in your draw with discounts as high as 50%.