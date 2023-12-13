5 best skins to expect in Valorant Night Market (Episode 7 Act 3)

The Night Market in Valorant’s Episode 7 Act 3 is going to go live in a couple of hours. Every act in this game ends on a positive note since the developers provide a chance for players to spend money on purchasing their favorite skins. On X, the developers announced the new Night Market, and since then, gamers have been waiting for it to arrive.

The best part of this market is that each skin it offers is unique and sometimes gives away the next act's content. If you get lucky, you can get up to a 50% discount on any of the skins appearing in your market. So, without wasting any time, let’s dive into the five best skins that are expected to appear in the Night Market in Episode 7 Act 3.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

Forsaken Vandal, Recon Phantom, and three other weapon skins that players can expect in Valorant’s Episode 7 Act 3 Night Market

1) Forsaken Vandal

Forsaken Vandal (Image via Riot Games)

The Forsaken Vandal is a part of the Premium Edition Forsaken collection, first introduced in-game Episode 02: Formation. Its original price was 1,775 VP, and this is one of the popular Vandal skins in-game. Moreover, this gun's minimalistic design, combined with its unique sound effect, is captivating.

2) Recon Phantom

Recon Phantom (Image via Riot Games)

Recon Phantom is a part of the Recon collection, which is also a Premium edition bundle. This item was first introduced in Valorant during Episode 3 Act 2. Its futuristic design, along with its unique finisher animation, make this the perfect choice for your inventory. The skin has four variants: Base, Red Camo, Blue Camo, and Green Camo. The original price of the skin was 1,775 VP.

3) Reaver Operator

Reaver Operator (Image via Riot Games)

Reaver Operator is part of a Premium edition collection and one of the most popular operator skins in Valorant. This skin was introduced in late 2020, and since then, the players have taken a liking towards it. Even now, most professionals are seen equipped with this cosmetic during their matches. It has a distinct look and finisher that makes it a must-buy choice if it appears on your Night Market.

4) Radiant Crisis 001 Classic

Radiant Crisis 001 Classic (Image via Riot Games)

Radiant Crisis 001 collection is a Premium Classic released in late 2021 during Episode 3 Act 3. Other than this item, the bundle offered a Phantom, Bucky, Spectre, and Melee.

Unfortunately, this Classic doesn’t offer any variants. However, it has a comical finisher that makes it quite distinct and funny to have in your inventory.

5) Crimsonbeast Melee

Crimsonbeast Melee (Image via Riot Games)

Crimsonbeast Melee, also known as the Hammer, is one of the newest and most popular skins among fans. It’s a part of the Crimsonbeast collection released during the Episode 5 Act 2.

This skin resembles Thor’s hammer, and its VFX features an ignited hammer that draws eyeballs the most. The original price of the melee was 3,550 VP. If this skin appears at a discounted rate on your Night Market, don’t forget to grab it.

Players must remember that deals on these skins are solely dependent on luck. If gamers are fortunate, they might get an expensive skin for a discount of up to 50%.

Valorant’s Episode 7 Act 3 Night Market start and end date

This iteration of Valorant's Night Market will go live on December 13, 2023, at 4:00 pm PDT. Here are the regional timings:

New York: 7 pm EDT

7 pm EDT Frankfurt: 1 am CEST (December 14, 2023)

1 am CEST (December 14, 2023) Mumbai: 5.30 am IST (December 14, 2023)

5.30 am IST (December 14, 2023) Tokyo: 9 am KST (December 14, 2023)

The Night market is scheduled to end on January 8, 2023. Players will be given approximately 27 days to buy the skins it offers.

