Valorant Convergence 2023 ticket: How to buy, prices, and more

The OFF//SEASON event Valorant Convergence 2023 is set to take place in Bengaluru, where teams will fight for a prize pool of USD 50,000. Marking Riot Games' inaugural international competition for its FPS title on Indian soil, the much-anticipated four-day-long tournament highlights franchised teams from Asia, Europe, and the Americas, like Global Esports, Team Vitality, and Furia.

This article highlights all the essential details about the event and how to be part of the experience.

How much do Valorant Convergence 2023 tickets cost and where can you get them?

Free tickets for Valorant Convergence 2023 can be obtained through the official website of The Esports Club. Currently, there are fewer than 4,000 free tickets available, for which seating is allocated on a first-come, first-served basis. Alternatively, for guaranteed seating, consider purchasing them.

Tickets and multi-day passes can be acquired via Bookmyshow. The ticket costs range from INR 499 to INR 8,960 and come with special benefits, as shown below:

1) Spectator Squad Ticket

Price: INR 499

Duration: 1 Day pass

Features: Dedicated seating, food coupon worth INR 150

2) Tactical View Pass

Price: INR 3,840

Duration: 4 Day pass

Features: Dedicated seating, four food coupons worth INR 150, T-shirt/Mousepad

3) Elite Agent Pass

Price: INR 8,960

Duration: 4 Day pass

Features: Dedicated seating, four food coupons worth INR 150, a Goodie Bag worth 1,500 INR, and three priority meet-and-greet passes that are valid for all four days of the event.

For 4-day passes, be sure to select December 14 as the date and choose your preferred multi-day pass.

More information about Valorant Convergence 2023

Valorant Convergence 2023 is held at the Manpho Convention Centre in Bengaluru, India. The venue is segmented into distinct sections, accommodating attendees at different distances from the main stage.

Manpho Convention Centre layout for Convergence 2023 (Image via bookmyshow.com)

From the rear, the largest section is reserved for attendees with free tickets. As we progress toward the main stage, the layout includes the Spectator Squad Ticket zone, followed by the Tactical View Pass zone. Ultimately, behind the VIP section, fans can enjoy watching their favorite Valorant esports idols from the Elite Agent Pass zone.

The scheduled agenda for Valorant Convergence 2023, according to Indian Standard Time (IST), is as follows:

Day 1: December 14, 2023

Gates Open : 10:00 AM

: 10:00 AM Opening Ceremony : 11:00 AM to 11:30 AM

: 11:00 AM to 11:30 AM Gen.G vs True Ripper : 12:00 PM to 3:30 PM

: 12:00 PM to 3:30 PM Global Esports vs Team Vitality : 4:00 PM to 7:30 PM

: 4:00 PM to 7:30 PM Gate Closes: 8:30 PM

Day 2: December 15, 2023

Gates Open : 10:00 AM

: 10:00 AM FUT Esports vs True Ripper : 12:00 PM to 3:30 PM

: 12:00 PM to 3:30 PM Furia vs Team Vitality : 4:00 PM to 7:30 PM

: 4:00 PM to 7:30 PM Gate Closes: 8:30 PM

Day 3: December 16, 2023

Gates Open : 10:00 AM

: 10:00 AM Gen.G vs FUT Esports : 12:00 PM to 3:30 PM

: 12:00 PM to 3:30 PM Global Esports vs Furia : 4:00 PM to 7:30 PM

: 4:00 PM to 7:30 PM Gate Closes: 8:30 PM

Day 4: December 17, 2023

Gates Open : 10:00 AM

: 10:00 AM Influencer Showmatch : 12:00 PM to 1:15 PM

: 12:00 PM to 1:15 PM Grand Finals : 2:00 PM to 7:30 PM

: 2:00 PM to 7:30 PM Prize Distribution : 7:00 PM to 7:45 PM

: 7:00 PM to 7:45 PM Gate Closes: 8:30 PM

You can check out the list of streamers attending the Valorant Convergence 2023 event on Sportskeeda.