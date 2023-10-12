5 best Valorant skins pro players use in October 2023

Valorant, Riot Games' character-based tactical shooter, has captivated players with its gameplay and aesthetic appeal. Its extensive collection of skins adds a unique dimension to the shooting experience at its core. Some Valorant skins stand the test of time, remaining favorites among the gaming community. These skins often feature various sound and animation effects that mesmerize both amateur and professional players.

In the world of esports, Valorant pros set trends similar to traditional sports, inspiring amateurs to follow suit. The success of a skin collection is often measured by how many professional players incorporate it into their official matches.

In this article, we present the best skins for five weapons favored by the pros.

Singularity, Ion, and three other weapon skins loved by professional Valorant players

1) Stinger - Prelude to Chaos collection

The Stinger is a low-cost SMG with both automatic and burst-fire modes. Professional players use it in various situations, such as eco/save rounds when funds are limited, for close-range combat due to its rapid rate of fire, and during aggressive plays on specific maps.

While it was popular in ranked play before becoming a professional strategy, its pick rate has fluctuated in the pro scene, influenced by game updates and the evolving meta of Valorant.

On June 27, 2022, Valorant released the Prelude to Chaos collection. The complete bundle, available for 8,700 VP, delivers a unique black-and-purple theme across all weapons, with four upgrade levels. The Stinger skin can be obtained for 2,175 VP.

These skins offer extra unlockable variations in white, green, and blue, adding versatility to the default look. Infused with a dark energy aesthetic, the Prelude to Chaos collection offers a dynamic and engaging visual experience for players.

2) Sheriff - Singularity collection

The Sheriff is a formidable sidearm, highly regarded by professional players. Its reputation stems from its ability to deliver one-shot kills, making it a favorite in tight-budget situations like pistol rounds.

Skilled players use it for precise long-range shots and holding angles, particularly when faced with armored opponents. The Sheriff's cost-effectiveness and the potential for game-changing kills have made it a staple in the competitive scene.

On October 13, 2020, Valorant introduced the Singularity collection, which comprised a variety of weapon skins along with the infamous Sheriff. The Singularity Sheriff is priced at 2,175 VP. The collection is based on a black hole motif, with the last move enveloping the enemy into oblivion via a black hole.

3) Operator - Ion collection

The Operator is a potent bolt-action sniper rifle favored by pro players for its ability to secure long-range eliminations and control sightlines. Pros use it to dominate long angles, secure opening picks, manage their economy strategically, and gain an advantage in critical rounds.

In the hands of skilled enthusiasts, the Operator becomes a game-changing tool for securing key kills and impacting match outcomes.

Valorant offers two iterations of the Ion collection, each with its unique set of sleek and futuristic designs. The first version, released on November 11, 2020, included the Operator, which cost 1,775 VP. The Ion collection is celebrated for its striking aesthetics, characterized by smooth lines, curved contours, and a central core resembling a reactor, setting it apart as a truly distinctive choice for those seeking a unique and futuristic style.

4) Vandal - Reaver collection

The Vandal is a highly preferred weapon in Valorant, especially among professionals, due to its one-shot headshot potential and versatility in various situations. Professional players favor the Vandal for its reliability and consistently accurate performance, making it a go-to choice for aggressive and defensive plays.

The Valorant Reaver collection features two incarnations. The Vandal was featured in the first edition, which was released on October 28, 2020. If bought separately, the Reaver Vandal costs 1,775VP. The collection includes three additional variants — red, black, and white and boasts bold yet graceful sharp angles and luminous runes. The captivating, no-contact reload animation is what sets it apart.

5) Marshal - Neo Frontier collection

The Marshal is a cost-effective bolt-action sniper rifle ideal for long-range engagements, capable of one-shotting unarmored foes with body shots. While not as potent as the Operator, it's favored for its versatility, serving well in taking early picks, holding sightlines, and scouting. Skilled players use the Marshal in various scenarios, from economy rounds to aggressive plays, making it a valuable addition to their arsenal.

On June 27, 2022, Valorant published the intriguing Neo Frontier collection, with one of the best skins included in the bundle. The Neo Frontier Marshal skin costs 2,175VP to obtain. The skinline includes three unlockable variants: silver, gold, and copper.

The silver variation of the Neo Frontier collection adeptly blends the nostalgic essence of old-school spaghetti westerns with fascinating future space western motifs. This harmonious fusion of styles serves as an ideal complement to Valorant pro players’ gunslinging persona, embracing their dynamic approach to combat.