Top 5 Valorant skins every Phoenix player must try

In Valorant, Phoenix is a fiery force to be reckoned with in his role as an impulsive and confident duelist. He's an agent who charges into battles on his terms, often igniting the battlefield with his fire-based abilities. While his brash and impulsive nature can be a double-edged sword, his ability to adapt quickly and turn the tide of a match is undeniable.

Phoenix's unique style defines his appearance in Valorant. In this article, we'll highlight five skins that perfectly match his fiery character. These skins not only amp up your gaming experience but also embrace the daring spirit of this fiery agent.

Ranking the best Valorant weapon skins for Phoenix mains

Phoenix-themed Valorant inventory (Image via Riot Games)

The Valorant skins for Phoenix were chosen based on the following criteria:

1) Availability: These skins are accessible through the in-game store and were not previously offered in Battle Passes or exclusive releases.

2) Color Harmony: To align with Phoenix's theme and to emphasize character aesthetics, the selected skins feature designs incorporating yellow, red, and orange effects.

5) RGX 11z Pro collection - Yellow variant

The RGX 11z Pro skin collection in Valorant, with its modern and high-tech design, perfectly complements Phoenix's dynamic personality and fiery abilities. This collection was released in two sets, the first featuring the Guardian, Vandal, Frenzy, Stinger, and a melee weapon, and the second including the Operator, Phantom, Classic, Spectre, and Melee, both available at a similar price point.

For Phoenix enthusiasts, the yellow variant within this collection holds particular significance, as it aligns with his fiery prowess on the battlefield.

Additionally, the inclusion of LEDs that can switch between four different colors adds an extra layer of personalization, making the RGX 11z Pro skins a perfect choice for those who share Phoenix's bold and dynamic playstyle in Valorant.

4) Ion 2.0 Collection - Yellow variant

Valorant launched the Ion 2.0 collection on October 18, 2022, priced at 7,100 Valorant Points (VP). This collection brings a sleek and futuristic aesthetic to the game, featuring skins for the Karambit melee weapon, Vandal, Ares, Spectre, and Frenzy.

The Ion 2.0 collection distinguishes itself from its predecessor with the addition of customizable variants. For Phoenix enthusiasts, the standout option is the yellow variant, which complements his fiery presence on the battlefield by incorporating red accents into its design. Each skin in the collection features clean lines and curved edges, creating a modern and stylish silhouette for these weapons.

3) Singularity collection - Red variant

Valorant introduced the Singularity collection on October 13, 2020, offering players a striking ensemble of skins for the knife, Sheriff, Spectre, Phantom, and Ares. This collection, with its futuristic black hole motif, mirrors the dynamic personality of Phoenix.

Just as Phoenix ignites the battlefield with his fiery abilities, the Singularity skins launch an energy pulse and engulf enemies into the depths of a black hole with their unique animations. The red variant, in particular, aligns perfectly with Phoenix's fiery powers, making it a standout choice for those who wish to embody his daring and explosive playstyle.

Whether you're acquiring individual items or the complete set, these Singularity skins not only enhance your Valorant experience but also resonate with the vibrant chaos that Phoenix brings to the game, making them a fitting choice for fans of this fiery agent.

2) Elderflame collection - Blue variant

In Valorant, the Elderflame collection, introduced on July 10, 2020, perfectly encapsulates the fiery spirit of Phoenix. This collection offers skins for the Vandal, Frenzy, knife, Judge, and Operator, allowing players to embrace Phoenix's dynamic and explosive playstyle.

The complete package is priced at 9,900 VP, with the melee weapon available for 4,950 VP and each gun skin individually priced at 2,475 VP. What sets this collection apart is the addition of three unique variants in black, red, and blue for each skin, mirroring Phoenix's vibrant personality.

The blue variant, in particular, catches the eye with its red fiery core, a striking nod to Phoenix's fiery abilities on the battlefield. These skins not only add visual flair but also provide a tangible connection to the daring nature of this agent, making them a must-try for any Phoenix player looking to ignite the game with style.

1) Radiant Entertainment System collection - K.nock O.ut!! variant

In Episode 6 Act 3, Valorant introduced the Radiant Entertainment System skins bundle, which is available for 11,900 VP. This collection features a range of weapons, including the Phantom, Operator, Bulldog, Ghost, and the standout Power Fist melee weapon.

For Phoenix enthusiasts looking to enhance their arsenal, individual gun skins are priced at 2,975 VP each, while the unique Power Fist melee weapon can be acquired for 5,950 VP.

The K.nock O.ut variant, with its fiery aesthetic, perfectly complements Phoenix's flashy and dynamic personality, adding a unique touch to his adventures. Riot Games designed the Radiant Entertainment System skin series as a delightful nostalgic nod to 90s video games, and it aligns well with Phoenix's vibrant and animated character.