5 best Phoenix Molly lineups on Sunset in Valorant

Riot Games launched Valorant's latest map, Sunset, with the Episode 7 Act 2 update. This brand-new addition has a simple layout with two spike-plant locations and a large middle region.

Moreover, Sunset has narrow corridors and tight nooks that promote close-range gunfights without hindering the Agent's abilities from being used to their maximum capability. Duelists will gain the most from the Sunset map's simplistic layout.

On the Sunset map, having Duelists on your team is usually a good idea because they help you eliminate opponents and take control of the site with their unique set of abilities.

Valorant Phoenix’s best Molly lineups in the Sunset Map

Phoenix has had difficulty finding a place within Valorant's map pool. The hot-headed Duelist is one of the most popular Agents in the game. His abilities allow him to take aggressive fights, create spaces, and regenerate his health, and his ultimate ability, Run it Back, can be used to take risky peeks or gather information about the opponent’s whereabouts.

Hot Hands, Phoenix's Molly ability, can be especially beneficial in delaying or eliminating opponents during post-plant scenarios, as well as hindering attacker-side executions. Here are a few of Phoenix’s Molly lineups for the Sunset map in Valorant.

1) A-site plant Molly lineup

A-site Molly lineup location (Image via Riot Games/Sportskeeda)

A-site Molly lineup positioning (Image via Riot Games/Sportskeeda)

A-site Molly lineup result (Image via Riot Games/Sportskeeda)

Get on top of the box at A-lobby and place yourself on the corner of the same. Equip Phoenix's Hot Hands Molly ability, move your crosshair upward, and match HUD icons with the pillar, as demonstrated in the image above. Jump and Left-click to fire the Molly upward, allowing it to land behind the solid black boxes on A-site.

2) A-site plant Molly second lineup

A-site Molly second lineup location (Image via Riot Games/Sportskeeda)

A-site plant second lineup positioning (Image via Riot Games/Sportskeeda)

A-site plant second lineup result (Image via Riot Games/Sportskeeda)

For this lineup to work out perfectly, stand beside the wrinkled spot of the wall at A-lobby, as shown in the image above. Equip the Molly and move your crosshair upward, matching the circle of the Hot Hands Molly ability icon with the orange spot on the wall in front of you. Then, Run, Jump, and Left-click to fire the Molly toward the site, allowing it to land on the default spike-plant spot near the green boxes in the Sunset map by Valorant.

3) A-site plant Molly third lineup

A-site plant Molly third lineup location (Image via Riot Games/Sportskeeda)

A-site plant Molly third lineup positioning (Image via Riot Games/Sportskeeda)

A-site plant Molly third lineup result (Image via Riot Games/Sportskeeda)

Head to the A-elbow and position yourself at the corner of the fencing, as demonstrated in the image above. Equip the Molly ability and place your crosshair on the intersection of the steel rods as marked on the image. Jump and Left-click to fire the Molly upward, making it land behind the solid black boxes of the A-site in Valorant's new map, Sunset.

4) B-site plant Molly lineup

B-site Molly lineup location (Image via Riot Games/Sportskeeda)

B-site Molly lineup positioning (Image via Riot Games/Sportskeeda)

B-site Molly lineup result (Image via Riot Games/Sportskeeda)

This is an easy lineup for the B-site default plant spot in the Sunset map of Valorant. Head towards the back of the tombstone at B-main and position yourself at the edge of the grey pillar, as shown in the image above. Equip the Hot Hands Molly ability and place your crosshair at the tip of the grey triangle in front of you as marked on the image. Jump and Left-click to fire the Molly, allowing it to land on the default spike plant spot.

5) B-site plant Molly second lineup

B-site plant Molly second lineup location (Image via Riot Games/Sportskeeda)

B-site plant Molly second lineup positioning (Image via Riot Games/Sportskeeda)

B-site plant Molly second lineup result (Image via Riot Games/Sportskeeda)

Place yourself on the thick steel purple pillar at B-boba on B-site. Equip the Molly ability, place your crosshair a little further from the tip of the broken tower, and match the HUD icons with the ceiling line marked in the image above. Jump and Left-click to fire the Molly upward, allowing it to land beside the pillar on the B-site of the Sunset map in Valorant.

The projectile motion of Phoenix's Molly differs from that of other Agents since it moves upward to a certain limit before dropping down to the contact surface. These lineups in Valorant's Sunset map could vary depending on the situation.

Players can come up with their own set of creative lineups upon further studying the map. As Sunset is still fresh, players may require some time to get a feel for the lineup placements.