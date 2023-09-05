Valorant guide: Best Gekko lineups on Sunset map

Riot Games released Valorant’s latest map, Sunset, with the Episode 7 Act 2 update. This brand-new map has a straightforward layout with two bomb sites and a wide middle area. Sunset also features tight corners and narrow openings that invite close-range gunfights without limiting the optimal use of the Agent's abilities. The new map is based in Los Angeles and is the tenth one to join Valorant's map pool. First impressions suggest that Initiators will benefit from this map, and Gekko, one of the most useful Initiators in Valorant, is currently being explored.

On the Sunset map, Initiators with post-plant potential, like Sova and Gekko, are a wise pick. The smaller bomb placements on this map inspire Gekko mains to experiment with creative lineups that make the most out of the Initiator. In this article, we are going to talk about the best Gekko lineups on the Sunset map.

Gekko Mosh Pit lineups on Valorant’s Sunset map

Gekko is an excellent choice for an Initiator in Valorant. He has a wide range of utilities that help his teammates win rounds in complicated situations. His skill set can be very versatile on Valorant's new Sunset map if appropriately used. Gekko’s Mosh Pit can be particularly useful in fending off or eliminating opponents during post-plant scenarios and disrupting attacker-side executions.

Here are a few Gekko Mosh Pit lineups for the Sunset map in Valorant.

A-site plant Mosh Pit lineup

A- site Mosh Pit lineup location( Marked by a red arrow) (Image via Sportskeeda)

A-site Mosh Pit lineup positioning ( Image via Sportskeeda)

A-site Mosh Pit lineup result (Image via Sportskeeda)

For this lineup in the Sunset map, you need to be near the A site in the A lobby. Stand on the corner of the A-lobby (As shown in image #1). Following that, place your crosshair upwards while matching Gekko’s left-hand index finger with the roof rail (As shown in image #2).

The Mosh Pit will land near the plant spot near the green box (As shown in image #3) in A-site in Sunset.

A-site plant Mosh Pit second lineup

A-site Mosh Pit second lineup location (Marked in red arrows) (Image via Sportskeeda)

A-site Mosh Pit second lineup positioning ( Image via Sportskeeda)

A-site Mosh Pit second lineup result (Image via Sportskeeda)

To execute this lineup, you must stand next to the wooden door to the left side of A-lobby's entrance (As shown in image #1). Equip Gekko's Mosh Pit ability and move your crosshair upwards, matching the HUD (Heads Up Display) elements with the roof linings and the wall (As shown in image #2). Make sure to align the elements correctly for accurate results.

Upon firing, the Mosh Pit will land exactly on the marked area on the A-site (As shown in image #3), covering a large area and effectively denying a spike defuse.

B site plant Mosh Pit lineup

B site plant Mosh Pit lineup positioning (Image via Sportskeeda)

Crosshair placement for B site plant Mosh Pit lineup (Image via Sportskeeda)

B-site plant Mosh Pit lineup result (Image via Sportskeeda).

To successfully perform this lineup, you need to position yourself in the corner of the mailbox that you can find at the entrance of B-lobby (As shown in image #1) in the Sunset map. Equip the Mosh Pit ability, point your crosshair upwards near the roof, and match the position with the elements (As shown in image #2).

Press Jump and fire the Mosh Pit. This will land the Mosh Pit correctly at the A-site plant spot in Sunset (As shown in image #3). This lineup is perfect for the default plant location on this site.

B-site plant Mosh Pit second lineup

B-site Mosh Pit second lineup location (Marked in red arrows) (Image via Sportskeeda)

B-site Mosh Pit second lineup positioning (Image via Sportskeeda)

B-site Mosh Pit second lineup result (Image via Sportskeeda)

Another lineup for the B-site in Valorant's Sunset map can be performed by getting on top of the box in Mid Bottom and positioning yourself as shown in the first image. Place your crosshair at the top of the pointed tower (As shown in image #2) while matching the HUD elements with the glass pane.

Press Jump and fire the Mosh simultaneously, this will make the Mosh Pit land around the edges of the B-site planting area (As shown in image #3) of the Sunset map.

Gekko's Mosh Pit lineups in Valorant's Sunset map can vary depending on the situations players are in. Readers can get more knowledge about the lineups after further studying Sunset. Players may need some time to obtain a sense of the lineup placements since the map is still brand new.