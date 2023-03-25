5 best Valorant Agents to duo with Phoenix

Valorant is a fast-paced, strategic first-person shooter that requires players to work as a team to outsmart their opponents. When selecting Agents, it is important to take a multitude of factors into account, including their compatibility with the rest of the team. Phoenix is a popular choice for those who like to take the fight to the enemy team.

A versatile Agent who specializes in entry fragging, Phoenix can easily take out enemy players. He also has the ability to flash and heal himself, making him a formidable opponent in battles. However, to maximize Phoenix's potential and succeed in Valorant, it is essential to have a well-rounded team that complements his abilities. Here are the 5 best Agents you can duo with him.

Note: The article reflects the author's opinions.

Sage and 4 other Valorant Agents to duo with Phoenix for ultimate success

1) Sova

Sova specializes in recon and gathering information. He has the ability to reveal enemy locations, which can be very helpful for Phoenix to get kills. With the latter's fragging abilities and Sova's recon skills, the duo can easily set up ambushes and take out enemy players.

Additionally, Sova's Ultimate ability can penetrate walls, which is useful for taking out enemy players hiding behind cover. Phoenix, having a more aggressive playstyle, can use this opportunity to get some easy kills.

2) Sage

Sage specializes in healing and support. Her abilities can help keep Phoenix alive during intense battles. She can heal him when he is low on health, which will allow him to stay in the fight and continue getting kills.

Moreover, Sage's Ultimate ability can resurrect a fallen teammate, giving the duo more support in clutch situations where every player counts. Capitalizing on her ability to slow down enemies and create barriers for cover, Phoenix can take advantage of the distractions and secure kills for the team.

3) Breach

Breach specializes in crowd control. He can stun or blind enemy players, making it easier for Phoenix to take them out. Additionally, his Ultimate ability can deal massive damage, which helps his partner score more kills. He can also use his abilities to create openings for Phoenix to get into the enemy's backline and take out key players.

This duo can be deadly when coordinated well. Breach can also clear out areas of the map for Phoenix to get into advantageous positions safely.

4) Omen

Omen specializes in mobility and manipulation. He can teleport to different places on the map, allowing Phoenix to reach isolated locations quickly. Additionally, Omen's abilities can create distractions and confusion among enemy players, giving Phoenix opportunities to take them out.

Omen's Ultimate ability is incredibly useful for getting behind enemy lines and taking out key players. Phoenix can get some easy kills and turn the tide of the game.

5) Killjoy

Killjoy specializes in area denial and utility. Her Valorant abilities can trap and slow down enemy players, allowing Phoenix to take them out. Moreover, her Ultimate ability deals massive damage to enemy players. She can also use her abilities to create chokepoints, forcing enemy players to move through predictable paths. Phoenix can thus set up ambushes and take out enemy players swiftly.

When Phoenix gets a team member who complements his abilities, he truly gets the chance to shine. By working together in tandem, they make up deadly duos who can dominate the game in Valorant. A well-rounded team composition can only go so far without proper communication and teamwork.

Players should always coordinate their abilities and take advantage of each other's strengths to achieve their objectives in Valorant.

