Valorant guide: Top 5 spots to use your flash from in Sunset

Valorant Episode 7 Act 2 has finally released with a few new things for players to experience. The developers have made a lot of changes to numerous Agents like Sova, Jett, Astra etc., in order to balance them out in the current meta. Like every act, a new Battlepass has also been released, which has three new skinlines. Lastly, the biggest update is essentially the removal of Pearl and Fracture from the competitive queue. These will be replaced by the reworked Breeze and a new map, Sunset.

Sunset is situated in Los Angeles and will be the 10th map to be released in Valorant. It has only two sites namely A and B. Unlike most, Sunset doesn't have unique features of its own besides the one door in the middle. It resembles the ones in Ascent and can be broken with bullets or abilities that do damage.

For Sunset, the developers have also made sure to allow players to explore and walk in some fun locations which reside outside the main map. Like every new map release, players have already started to try and find lineups and flash spots to give themselves an advantage in a match. Below is a list of five such spots to use your flash in Sunset.

5 most effective spots to use flash in Valorant's latest map, Sunset

1) Between A Main and A Lobby

The spot for flash between A Lobby and A Main (Image via Riot Games)

This flash spot is situated on a wall between the A Lobby and A Main. On the wall, players will notice two arches on top of it. Through these, they can throw flash utilities used by Valorant Agents like KAY/O, Skye, Yoru, and even Gekko's Dizzy.

Due to this location, both attacking and defending sides can use this spot to flash to get some advantage. Players on the defending side can get information from A Lobby, while the players on the attacking side can get information towards enemies that might be pushed up towards A Lobby or hiding in A Main.

2) B Lobby

The spot for flash from B Lobby to B Main (Image via Riot Games)

This spot is situated on the right side of the building that is essentially B Main. Players will notice two open windows through which they can throw the flash utility from B Lobby. Certain Valorant Agents' flash utility might not get the most value.

The best one to use is definitely the Initiator Skye's Guiding Light as they can turn it around to properly flash enemies and even get information about those hiding behind the box in B Main. This spot will usually be used by the attacking side team to clear out the aggression towards B Main.

3) B Market

The spot for flash from B Market (Image via Riot Games)

This spot is located on B Market. It can be seen near the stairs and above the graffiti wall. Players will notice another set of windows through which they can send their flash through.

This spot will most likely be used by the defending side and can be critical while retaking situations. Apart from the flash abilities, players can also use other Valorant Agents like Sova and Fade to gain information about enemy whereabouts on the site.

4) A Elbow

The spot for flash in A Elbow (Image via Riot Games)

This spot is situated in A Elbow, and players can locate it on top of the wall very close to A Main. It essentially has a series of small windows through which the players can throw their flashes from.

This spot will most likely be used by the defending side, but can also be put to use by the attacking side. Almost every Valorant Agent with a projectile flash should be able to make the best out of these windows. However, the Duelist, Yoru, can create some great bounce flashes to put his team at an early advantage.

5) Mid Tiles

The spot for flash in Mid Tiles (Image via Riot Games)

This spot is located in the Middle section of the map. It is a window railing that can be seen on top of the wall, which is between Mid Courtyard and Mid Tiles.

Most of the flash abilities can pass through this railing. However, Valorant Agents Gekko and Skye can find a decent amount of impact with their flash abilities. This spot can be used by both attacking and defending sides for controlling mid on Sunset.