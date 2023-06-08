Valorant: How to master Sova in 2023

Sova is a Russian tundra native in Valorant who can track, locate, and kill adversaries with his precision. The Initiator came into the spotlight after the game's beta launch, serving as the scout of his team, gathering intel and looking for targets using his antiquated techniques. Despite the string of meta changes in the title, he remains one of the most efficient Agent picks.

While Valorant largely involves shooting and eliminating adversaries while using different abilities, gathering intel is another aspect by which one can win rounds. Sova is the perfect Agent for collecting information about his rivals.

Note: Some elements of this article are subjective and solely represent the author's ideas.

Rundown on Sova's abilities in Valorant

Sova's primary abilities are Owl Drone and Shock Bolt.

With the help of Owl Drone, Sova can gather information about enemy setups and their movements inside a particular site. He can tag his adversaries by shooting a marking dart from the drone. Any player hit by this dart will have their location revealed.

His secondary ability, Shock Bolt, is an explosive arrow that can harm and disorient foes. This is excellent for causing the enemy team to reposition, retreat, or expose them to the player's fire.

Sova's Signature Ability, Recon Bolt, can reveal the real-time position of enemies. He equips a bow with a bolt, then fires it forward. Though enemies can destroy this bolt, proper placement and timing can make it a game-changer. Holding the Fire button for a long time increases the bolt's projectile for a while. Alternate fire can also give this arrow up to two additional bounces.

His ultimate ability, Hunter's Fury, which needs eight ultimate points, is one of the most lethal abilities in the game. Sova uses a bow with three wall-piercing and long-range energy bolts. Any adversaries caught in its path of fire suffer damage. When the Ultimate timer is active, Sova can fire up to three shots.

How to use Sova to his maximum potential in Valorant

Sova is one of the best initiators in Valorant. Thanks to his different kinds of Bolts, he is very much a flexible Agent.

This Russian Hunter is an excellent Agent for initiating fights. A player can start fights, collect information for his team, and do massive damage with his Shock Bolts.

In an attacking situation, clearing hard corners with his Owl Drone is Sova's primary work. He is also useful when retaking any site.

This Agent is not particularly for frag-hungry players. However, if someone wants to use his abilities to initiate fights, he is a great pick. By blending his signature ability, he can reveal the real-time positions of enemies, which is helpful in capturing or retaking a site.

Sova's Shock Bolts can also clear hard corners and damage enemies. He can use them to finish off low-health enemies to get the number advantage for his team.

Sova's Ultimate is a game-changing ability. After tagging an enemy with an Owl Drone or revealing their position with a Recon Bolt, he can use his ultimate to take them down. When it comes to clearing corners or denying any plants, his ultimate makes him a massive threat.

Depending on the situation, players can use all these abilities at the proper time to get out of tricky situations. This can make it much simpler for you and your team to enter and exit explosive sites and occasionally even defuse the spike.

Best maps for Sova in Valorant

When choosing an Initiator from the Valorant roster, Sova is a relatively flexible option. This Hunter can initiate the fights and open up spaces for the Duelists.

Sova benefits significantly in terrains with close angles and narrow chokepoints. Although he can play on all the maps, Bind, Lotus, and Pearl are the ones that most closely match his play style.

