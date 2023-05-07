5 best Valorant team compositions for Skye

Valorant is Riot Games' take on a free-to-play first-person shooter. It features different Agents from four designated roles, namely, Duelist, Initiator, Controller, and Sentinel. As more and more characters keep joining the roster, it is important to find the right fit for them in the team composition. A place where precise gunplay meets a cluster of abilities, Valorant provides a unique experience to its playerbase.

Being one of the highest-picked Agents since her debut back in Act 3, Episode 1, Skye is one of the best Initiators to this date. Her utility provides exceptional recon-gathering potential, paired with the ability to be highly aggressive with the gathered intel. In the right hands, playing Skye with proper coordination often renders matches a guaranteed victory.

Let us take a deeper dive into this idea as we discuss about Valorant's Australian Initiator, Skye.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

Effective Valorant team compositions for running Skye

1) Skye, Sage, Jett, Raze, and Astra

Skye, Sage, Jett, Raze, and Astra (image via Riot Games and Sportskeeda)

Both highly mobile duelists in Valorant, Jett and Raze are perfect for executing coordinated aggressive pushes with Skye. A well-timed guiding light can easily blind anyone in its vicinity, making them easy pickings for the duelists. Split's chokepoints make for excellent death traps when Skye's abilities are paired with Astra and Raze.

This composition is quite viable in a map like Split. Skye's utility can provide a great deal of impact on the close-cut map. Sage and Astra provide the adequate stability required to balance out this aggressive composition.

2) Skye, Jett, Cypher, Viper, and Harbor

Skye, Jett, Cypher, Viper, Harbor (image via Riot Games and Sportskeeda)

Perfect for taking control of the map, this composition excels at highlighting the potential of the Controller class, when paired with Skye. Harbor and Viper provide excellent utility in creating space for the team. Skye's Guiding Light can be used to pop flashes through both the Controllers' smoke screens and create openings for Jett to earn a few frags.

This composition provides great value on a map like Breeze. The openness of the layout requires a great amount of space to be controlled, perfect for this composition to assert its dominance.

3) Skye, Reyna, Jett, Omen, and Cypher

Skye, Reyna, Jett, Omen, and Cypher (image via Riot Games and Sportskeeda)

A powerhouse of two dominant Duelists, fueled by Skye, this composition calls for an aggressive stack. Each Agent has extreme fragging potential. Skye's Trailblazer can recon for targets in front, clearing areas while traversing the map. Agents can follow the tiger spirit and take some map control along with it.

This composition shines on a map like Ascent. Packed with tight corners, Guiding Light and Omen's Paranoia allow for extremely aggressive plays with the perfect timing. Reyna and Jett possess great abilities to trade frags and initiate first picks, while Cypher locks down the flanks or a specific site during defense.

4) Skye, Viper, Chamber, Sova and Jett

Skye, Viper, Chamber, Sova, Jett (image via Riot Games and Sportskeeda)

A double-Initiator composition like this is a great pick for Icebox. Equipped with long sightlines, and a frenzy of close-quarter corners, both Agents provide great utility in recon and sighting for enemies. Chamber's potent arsenal with Headhunter and Tour de Force are excellent at keeping enemies at bay.

Viper is an essential pick in a map like Icebox. Her abilities allow for splitting up bombsites and exercising control over the map. Combined with Skye and Sova's initiating ability, Jett can be aggressive and frag out with her best potential.

5) Skye, Killjoy, Jett, Raze, and Astra

Skye, Killjoy, Jett, Raze, and Astra (image via Riot Games and Sportskeeda)

Perfect for projecting aggressive all-out attacks and simultaneously carefully taking map control, this composition exhibits great success on a map such as Bind in Valorant. Astra, Killjoy, and Raze, with a combination of their abilities, can have sites on lockdown during the defense rounds. Skye's utility provides a great amount of information needed to ascertain map control.

On offense, Skye's abilities allow the team to seamlessly push deep into sites. Both hyper-aggressive Agents, Jett and Raze can follow up on Skye's flashes and take control of a site. Killjoy's turret being a flank guard allows the team to not worry about it and execute a perfect attack on either site of the map.

The key to forming a great composition with Skye depends upon the players that queued in. She is a versatile pick and can be used in most maps of the game.

The key to forming great synergy with her relies a great deal upon players' communication with each other. Being a tactical team-shooter, it is indeed the key to winning games in Valorant.

