All streamers coming to Valorant Convergence 2023

Fans are gearing up for an adrenaline-packed experience at Valorant Convergence 2023. As Riot Games' inaugural international competition for its FPS title on Indian soil, this tournament features franchised teams from Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The event is poised to attract renowned figures from the Indian gaming community.

Fans will get to engage with and celebrate the gaming heroes they follow passionately. The prospect of meeting their favorite streamers adds to the thrill.

This article lists famous streamers in the Indian gaming community who will attend Valorant Convergence 2023.

Valorant Convergence 2023: All streamers list

Valorant Convergence 2023 is more than just a tournament; it's an OFF//SEASON celebration of global talent and the thriving esports community in India. Commencing on December 14, the event unfolds over four days, featuring two exhilarating games each day and concluding with the Grand Final on December 17.

During these high-octane matches, fans can watch and interact with their favorite streamers who will be in attendance.

Here is a list of all the streamers coming to Convergence 2023:

Mithul Nayak - Binks

Shobith Rai - Tbone

Ankkita Chauhan - Ankkitac

Dhwani Bhatt - Pinkcess

Devdeep Dha - Zeref

Pratik Jogiya - Alpha Clasher

Siddhant Joshi - Sid Joshi

Gulrez Khan - JokerKiHaveli

Amit Phartiyal - Fa2

Harsh Kiran Salunkhe - Harsh Khelraay

Saloni Kandalgaonkar - Mili Kya Mili

Monika Jeph - Sherlock

Alpha Clasher, Binks, Tbone, Harsh Khelraay, and Ankitaac have a collective following of more than 20 lakh on YouTube. Given the fact that there are seven more well-known streamers attending Convergence 2023, it provides an unprecedented opportunity for fans to engage with each other and their idols amid intense competitive action.

What is Valorant Convergence 2023?

Convergence 2023 is Riot Games' groundbreaking international Valorant tournament in India, hosted in collaboration with The Esports Club. The event, which will be held at Bengaluru's Manpho Convention Centre, introduces a four-day spectacle featuring franchised teams from across four continents. Notable teams include Global Esports, Gen.G Esports, Team Vitality, FUT Esports, and FURIA.

Beyond the event's competitive aspect, it serves as a platform for Indian fans to witness their favorite players live. Sukamal Pegu, Riot Games' Esports Lead for India and South Asia, sees Convergence as a gesture of appreciation to the fervent Indian gaming community, providing an unparalleled opportunity for local fans to connect with the global esports stage.

Convergence 2023 promises to leave an enduring impact on the Indian esports landscape, bringing together fans and players in a shared celebration of competitive gaming excellence.

