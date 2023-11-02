When to use ISO's ultimate in Valorant?

ISO, Valorant's latest Agent, brings a set of radiant abilities to tilt the battle in his favor. His skills focus on engaging enemies and enabling teammates to gain more control across the map. With his reliable gear, ISO can confront and uniquely incapacitate adversaries. Since the agent was revealed, ISO's Kill Contract ability has been the center of attention.

This ultimate ability allows him to enter an alternate dimension with an adversary. Inside this arena, ISO engages in a one-on-one showdown where both combatants lose their abilities.

ISO's anime-like abilities will shake up the scene, pushing players to refine their tactics. This article explores when and how they should use their Kill Contract ultimate to emerge as victors in the ISO battle arena.

Optimal strategies for utilizing ISO's Kill Contract ultimate in Valorant

ISO's energy beam can extend up to 50 meters, targeting the closest enemy it encounters for a one-on-one gunfight within an arena. Before we delve deeper, it's worth noting that abilities are disabled for both participants during their one-versus-one duel in Valorant's new duelist, interdimensional realm.

Also, the effects of ISO's ultimate persist for a maximum of 50 seconds. If neither participant emerges victorious within this timeframe, both are eliminated and ejected from the battle arena.

Expand Tweet

ISO proves especially effective in dealing with Valorant agents like Viper, particularly when she's ensconced within her Viper's Pit ultimate. This renders her poison pit ineffective. ISO has the option to win the duel or strategically pull Viper out of her ultimate as the timer for her poison regeneration counts down.

Once ISO's ultimate highlights Viper's location within the pit, his teammates can position themselves at the marked spawn point to efficiently eliminate her.

ISO's ultimate shines during the post-plant frazzle in Valorant. For instance, in a two-versus-one situation, he can isolate the last surviving enemy, challenging them to face a one-on-one duel in his battle arena. At the same time, a teammate can focus on defusing the spike. In the event of ISO's elimination, the teammate can hold the spawn point, ensuring a swift takedown when the enemy respawns from the battle arena.

ISO disrupts the enemy's economy by challenging shotgun-wielding defenders who often resort to close-range positions when at an economic disadvantage. ISO's ultimate forces these shotgun users into medium-range gunfights within the arena, rendering shotguns and weapons like the Stinger ineffective.

Furthermore, the Agent serves as a counter to Chamber and Jett by negating their ultimate abilities.

Chamber and Jett frequently rely on their ultimate weapons, which are essentially extensions of their abilities, during rounds where they face an economic disadvantage. ISO's arena nullifies these ultimate ability weapons, putting the two at a severe disadvantage against his superior firearms if they attempt to supplement their ultimate weapons with cheaper sidearms.

Hence, we conclude that the optimal approach to using ISO's 'Kill Contract' ultimate is to deploy it strategically, such as revealing elusive enemies and engaging them in unfavorable gunfights. Consequently, it becomes crucial to monitor factors like the opponent's economy and ultimate availability.