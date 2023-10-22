"The ultimate is very broken.": Valorant pro TenZ reacts to ISO

TenZ, the star Valorant player of the Sentinels, was invited by Riot Games to partake in an exclusive PR session. This exceptional event gathered not only elite content creators but also seasoned professionals, who were granted an exclusive sneak peek at the forthcoming addition to the Valorant roster: Agent 24, ISO.

ISO's powers are centered around engaging adversaries and aiding in map control for the team. His distinctive, anime-inspired abilities enable him to confront enemies and effectively neutralize them.

This article delves into the valuable insights generously shared by TenZ, who has been notably proactive in providing information about the upcoming Duelist.

TenZ figures out secret ISO tactic in Valorant

ISO can project an energy beam across the battlefield, granting him access to an alternate dimension alongside his chosen adversary. Inside this alternate realm, ISO engages in a life-or-death one-on-one showdown, where both combatants are stripped of their abilities.

In the playtesting phase of the new Agent, TenZ keenly noted something crucial about the activation of ISO's powerful ultimate ability called Kill Contract. This detail centers around accumulating seven points before unlocking the ability.

In Valorant, to activate their ultimate abilities, players must accumulate ultimate points by eliminating opponents, dying, collecting ultimate orbs, and participating in spike planting or defusing, etc. Notably, players don't gain additional ultimate points for kills or deaths while their ultimate is active.

For instance, when Chamber deploys his ultimate, Tour de Force, any kills he secures during its duration do not contribute to his ultimate point tally. This design choice prevents players from excessively using their ultimates in rapid succession, maintaining a balance in the game's pacing and strategic depth.

TenZ observed that ISO's Kill Contract offers unique advantages. He noted that when ISO deploys this ability and engages in a duel, he gains an ultimate point either by defeating the opponent or dying to them. TenZ exclaims:

"You get your ultimate back so fast. The first kill counted as ult kill. The ultimate is very broken."

This revelation essentially transforms the ultimate into a six-point ability, contrary to the initially stated seven-point requirement communicated by the Valorant developers.

TenZ commends the ultimate's design, emphasizing the advantageous odds it offers to ISO when casting it. This note stems from the fact that, within the interdimensional arena where players engage in a duel, ISO, as the caster, benefits from having two panels for cover. Contrastingly, his opponent has just one.

This disparity allows ISO players to concentrate their aim on a single, well-defined location, while their opponents are left to speculate about where ISO will confront them once the panels are removed.

TenZ considers the Double Tap ability to be of substantial importance, particularly during pistol rounds. This unique skill becomes highly impactful once activated with a brief preparatory motion.

When ISO enters this flow state and successfully eliminates or damages an opponent, it leads to the formation of an energy orb. Upon shooting this orb, ISO gains a protective shield capable of absorbing a single instance of damage, irrespective of its source.

TenZ intrigue with ISO's ultimate abilities intensifies as he observes the synergistic fusion of ISO's powers. He says:

"The thing I like is if you get one kill and you have your ultimate, you basically get another free kill because of the shield."

The Double Tap shield ability automatically activates when ISO enters the Kill Contract arena, where he engages in a duel to the death. This added layer of defense elevates ISO's stature, solidifying his formidable presence within the competitive landscape of Valorant.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more recent updates on the upcoming Agent 24, ISO.