Best Valorant team compositions for ISO on each map

In Valorant, each new act brings fresh dynamics to the game. With the release of Episode 7 Act 3 on October 31, 2023, players can anticipate the introduction of ISO, the latest Duelist agent. ISO's arrival is poised to revolutionize the competitive scene, as players will need to adapt to the unique abilities and playstyle this agent offers. The challenges presented by ISO's toolkit and strategies will compel teams to refine their tactics and compositions.

Just like with any new Valorant agent, you might be wondering about the ideal team compositions for ISO. In this article, we'll explore some of the most effective team compositions designed around ISO.

Best team composition for ISO on Sunset, Breeze, and other maps in Valorant

1) Ascent

Team composition: ISO, Jett, Omen, Sova, Killjoy

Valorant's Ascent features a central courtyard flanked by two spike sites. This map allows for both long-range and close-quarters combat, accommodating various playstyles and strategies.

ISO excels in defending on Ascent due to his ability to stall enemy pushes. An effective strategy is to pair ISO with Killjoy and Sova on the B-site. Killjoy deploys her Turret to hold off attackers in B-Main, while Sova charges his Shock Dart to target attackers trying to destroy the Turret.

ISO's Undercut is crucial in this tactic as it applies the Vulnerable debuff, causing enemies to take double damage for 4 seconds. Once the Turrets spot attackers in B-Main, ISO can use this ability to phase through the wall and apply the debuff, allowing Sova to maximize his damage output. This combo-play enhances your team's defensive capabilities on Ascent.

2) Haven

Team composition: ISO, Neon, Fade, Astra, Cypher

Haven's unique design with three spike sites creates space for dynamic gameplay, combining long lanes and tight spaces that require strategy adaptation. Mastering Haven involves understanding site rotations and using Agent abilities effectively for victory.

ISO excels in initiating plays during the attacking phase, making him a valuable asset. When teamed up with Neon, Fade, Astra, and Cypher, exploiting the C-site is a strong strategy.

Defenders on the C-site often use the Operator due to its effectiveness in the tight C-Long pathway. ISO's Contingency ability creates a bulletproof energy barrier, allowing the team to swiftly advance onto the C-site. Neon's Fast Lane wall provides complete cover for a successful attack.

3) Sunset

Team composition: ISO, Neon, Astra, Skye, Cypher

Valorant's Sunset map features two spike sites and prioritizes mid-control, similar to Ascent. The latest addition to the game's map pool presents a challenge by encouraging teams to dominate mid since attacking A is tough, and B is easier to defend. With its evolving meta, ISO has the potential to shine on Sunset.

Attacking A from A-main is tricky due to crossfire opportunities for defenders. ISO can counter this with his Undercut and Contingency abilities. Undercut leaves defenders vulnerable to taking double damage, making them cautious and possibly even pushing them off angles.

Once A-Main control is established, this comp can exploit the A-site. Cypher's camera on window arches spots defenders. ISO and Skye clear A-Elbow with Contingency and Trailblazer. Neon rushes into the site, resulting in an unusual A-site attack on Sunset.

4) Split

Team composition: ISO, Raze, Astra, Skye, Cypher

Split, a Valorant map known for its verticality and divided layout, features two spike sites separated by a middle area with ropes for multi-level access. Its unique design, filled with tight angles and choke points, encourages tactical gameplay and map control.

Teams built around ISO can execute aggressive defense strategies. Agents like Raze, Skye, and Astra can synergize their abilities with ISO, advancing aggressively during defense rounds. For instance, Raze's Paintshells, combined with ISO's Undercut, can wreak havoc on debuffed enemies.

ISO's aggressive playstyle also benefits from his Double Tap ability, granting a shield that absorbs one instance of damage from any source. When combined with Skye's healing, ISO becomes a formidable tank on Split. ISO can bring a twist on Valorant's Split by adopting an aggressive defense strategy, pushing into A-Main, B-Main, and Mid with strategic use of abilities.

5) Bind

Team composition: ISO, Raze, Skye, Brimstone, Viper

Bind is a Valorant map known for its teleportation mechanics, offering two spike sites and as many teleporters for quick map traversal. It combines narrow corridors and open spaces, fosters creative strategies, and agent abilities play a vital role in controlling the map.

Skye synergizes effectively with ISO, Raze, and Brimstone on Bind. The team can use Skye's Guiding Light to set up traps, such as in A-Shower, while Brimstone deploys a molly outside A-showers to corner defenders. ISO can use Undercut from A-Short to make these players vulnerable, prompting Brimstone's ultimate. With Orbital Strike active, Skye can re-flash A-Shower, allowing Raze to engage or use grenades.

ISO excels at trapping attackers near Hookah. His Undercut poses a constant threat of applying vulnerability, and Raze hurls a grenade through the A-Short teleporter early in the round, dealing substantial damage to unsuspecting enemies.

6) Lotus

Team composition: ISO, Raze, Omen, Skye, Killjoy

Lotus is the second three-site map in Valorant, introducing a unique gameplay element with destructible walls. These walls can be strategically manipulated to create openings or block lines of sight, adding a dynamic dimension to the gameplay.

In the current Valorant meta, the Lotus map has a relatively rigid Agent composition. Incorporating ISO into the gameplay can be challenging, but you can leverage his Undercut ability for powerful combos. When combined with Agents like Raze, this utility can be paramount to assert defensive pressure in A-Long in the early round phase.

Similar to Haven, ISO's kit allows teammates to rapidly take control of key areas on Lotus: B-site, C-Mound, and A-Long. This unmatched speed can be maintained thanks to the synergy between agents like Raze, Skye, and Omen.

7) Breeze

Team composition: ISO, Raze, Viper, Sova, Cypher

Breeze, one of Valorant's most expansive and open maps, is renowned for its generous proportions and extensive sightlines. This map boasts two spike sites located at a considerable distance from each other, necessitating effective teamwork and map control. To thrive on Breeze, it's essential to grasp concepts related to map control, sightlines, and strategic rotations.

ISO, the new Valorant agent, brings unmatched utility to the game, particularly when it comes to swiftly seizing key map areas and confronting opponents in an unexpected way. Despite lacking a dash ability, ISO's Contingency proves highly effective in thwarting enemy defenses.

Teaming up with Raze and Sova, ISO becomes a strong force in Valorant. His Undercut ability helps his team deal early-round damage. When on defense, ISO works well with Viper, using her smokes, which deal a passive decay onto enemies. Combining Undercut and Sova's Recon Bolt can disrupt incoming attackers.