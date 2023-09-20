Top 5 Valorant skins every Viper player must try

In the ever-evolving domain of Valorant, where tactical prowess and precise aiming reign supreme, the choice of weapon skins may appear to be merely aesthetic. However, for those who prefer the venomous allure of Viper, selecting the perfect skin not only enhances visual appeal but also adds a touch of personalization to their gameplay.

To elevate your Viper gameplay, we've meticulously curated a list of the top five Valorant skins. From sleek designs to eye-catching effects, these skins enhance your inventory and showcase your dedication towards this venomous agent.

5 best Valorant skins for Viper mains

The skins in this article were selected based on the following criteria:

Availability: This list of Valorant skins specifically features skins that are not part of previous battle passes or exclusive releases; they are obtainable from the in-game store section. Color Coordination: Given the article's emphasis on character aesthetics, the majority of these skins showcase designs featuring green effects, aligning with Viper's thematic style.

5) Ion 2.0 collection - Green variant

Valorant has introduced two versions of the Ion collection. The second bundle, valued at 7,100VP, was launched on October 18, 2022. This collection included the Karambit melee weapon, which was priced at 4,350VP, as well as the Vandal, Ares, Spectre, and Frenzy skins, each available for 1,775VP.

The Ion 2.0 skin bundle boasts a sleek and futuristic silhouette characterized by clean lines and curved edges. Unlike the first iteration, Riot Games introduced variants for this collection, providing even more customization options. The green variant, in particular, seamlessly complements Viper's thematic style, enhancing its overall appeal.

4) Protocol 781-A collection - Green variant

Protocol 781-A Bulldog (Image via Riot Games)

Valorant released the Protocol 781-A collection on January 11, 2022. The complete bundle, priced at 9,900VP, includes a melee weapon, Sheriff, Spectre, Bulldog, and Phantom skins.

If purchased individually, the melee weapon is available for 4,950VP, while the gun skins can be obtained for 2,475VP each. Additionally, each skin comes with three additional unlockable variants: white, blue, and green.

This skin line features a new equip animation, an inspect animation complete with voice lines, and upon getting the last kill, a mech is summoned that shoots the victim, then patrols and scans the surrounding area. These special effects contribute significantly to Viper's tactical persona, particularly when using the green variant of the skin.

3) Gaia's Vengeance collection - Green variant

Gaia's Vengeance Vandal (Image via Valorant)

Valorant unveiled the Gaia's Vengeance collection on March 1, 2022, at a price of 7,100VP. This collection featured an axe melee weapon, which could be separately obtained for 3,550VP, alongside skins for the Vandal, Guardian, Ghost, and Marshal, each individually priced at 1,775VP.

The Gaia's Vengeance skins exhibit a distinct earthy and organic essence, featuring what seems like branches intricately intertwining with the guns in smooth and flowing patterns. The green variant's thematic elements align perfectly with Viper's persona, evoking the image of a viper lurking in the wilderness, ready to capture its prey.

2) ChronoVoid collection - Black variant

ChronoVoid Judge (Image via Riot Games)

On September 20, 2022, Valorant introduced the ChronoVoid collection. The complete bundle, valued at 8,700VP, includes a melee weapon, Sheriff, Judge, Phantom, and Vandal skins.

If purchased separately, the melee weapon is priced at 4,350VP, while the gun skins are available for 2,175VP each. Additionally, each skin offers three additional variants (pink, purple, and black) that can be unlocked using Radianite.

The ChronoVoid collection truly feels like it's from another dimension, featuring a gravity-defying floating sphere at the core of the weapons and finisher effects that seem to whisk your opponent away to another realm entirely. The sleek black variant seamlessly matches Viper's outfit, and the reloading animation provides a satisfying experience, flawlessly synchronized with Viper's hand model.

1) RGX 11z Pro collection - Green variant

Valorant has introduced two versions of the RGX 11z Pro. The initial set launched on October 6, 2021, featured the Guardian, Vandal, Frenzy, and Stinger and a melee weapon, all for 8,700VP. The second bundle, made available on April 26, 2022, included the Operator, Phantom, Classic, Spectre, and a melee, priced similarly.

If purchased separately, the melee weapons are individually priced at 4,350VP, while the gun skins can be obtained for 2,175VP each. Every skin in the collection offers three distinct variants, with striking red, blue, and yellow options. Additionally, these skins are equipped with LEDs that can shift between four different colors.

These skins sport a contemporary design characterized by sleek combinations of exposed metal and glass elements. The default green variant seamlessly complements Viper's thematic style, and the inclusion of LEDs enhances the overall poisonous allure, especially when they illuminate within Viper's Pit and Poison Orb, adding an extra layer of visual intrigue.