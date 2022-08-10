5 ways to counter Viper's ultimate in Valorant

Viper, a popular Agent in Valorant, carries one of the most powerful Ultimate utilities in the game. Players, especially beginners, often find it confusing to tackle a Viper's Pit, both on offense and defense. Her expertise with toxins is most visible when she welcomes an enemy to her poisonous world.

Valorant, Riot's free-to-play tactical first-person shooter game, features four Agent classes: Duelists, Initiators, Controllers, and Sentinels. Viper is a Controller, making it difficult for her enemies to enter sites or play retake situations while dodging her toxins.

Naturally, the toxic lady hailing from the U.S. is regarded as the best Controller Agent on most maps. However, she isn't invincible and her Ultimate can be tackled with a little teamwork.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the writer's own views.

Here are 5 ways to tackle Viper's Pit in Valorant

1) Try locating Viper first from a fair distance

She will, in most cases, hide inside her Ultimate area. However, she can also play crooked mind games with her enemies. In that case, use an Initiator's scouting utility in Valorant to tag her location inside the Pit first.

If available, Sova can use his Owl Drone inside Viper's Pit to locate her. A second option would be to use Skye's Trailblazer. Sova can also tag her location using his Recon Dart, and so can Fade, using her Haunt. However, a Recon Dart or Haunt may not be able to find Viper if she adopts a sneaky playstyle.

2) Fire randomly

A very effective way to tackle a Viper in her Pit is to randomly fire towards the Pit. A Viper Main will try to keep moving inside her Ultimate, and hence, random firing may turn out to be helpful at times.

Try firing in the corners and any sneaky spots. Viper will commonly try to hide in unexpected places. Random firing from more than one player is much more effective than a single player wasting ammunition rounds.

3) Enter Viper's Pit with teammates

Approaching Viper's Ultimate alone can be extremely tricky as it's easy for her to tackle a single enemy. Any enemy who enters her Pit will endure health decay up to one health point and low vision, making it a child's play for her. Hence, entering the Pit in pairs, at the very least, will increase the odds against her in Valorant.

Viper will, in most cases, not be able to outplay many enemies approaching her from multiple directions. However, try not to be in the same line of fire as a teammate while in the Pit to avoid getting killed at the same time.

4) Use a flashing utility

Many Agents in Valorant can equip flashing utilities to help blind Viper inside her Ultimate. Tackling her inside the Pit would be much easier if she is robbed of her vision. While duelists like Yoru, Reyna, and Phoenix can do the trick, players could adopt a more effective strategy using an Initiator Agent.

Have Skye use her Guiding Light or KAY/O use his Flash/Drive to flash Viper. Skye's Guiding Light is usually more effective as her Hawk gives further intel on whether the enemy is blind or not. Fade can also use her Prowler to locate and near-sight and deafen Viper, creating the perfect situation for a push.

5) Use Viper against Viper

A very common strategy to counter an enemy Viper Ultimate is to use an Ally Viper's Ultimate near it. Once an enemy Viper uses her Ultimate, the Ally Viper can go near it and deploy her Pit too. As can be deciphered, this is the best tactic to counter Viper's Pit in Valorant but may not be available at all times.

Other Agents have effective Ultimates as well. Fade's Nightmare can very easily counter a Viper's Pit, leaving her marked, decayed, and short of hearing inside her Ultimate. Similarly, Killjoy's Ultimate, Lockdown, can force her to leave the area of her Pit to avoid getting detained.

Other Agents in Valorant whose Ultimates may help include Skye, Sova, Breach, Cypher, and Raze. However, it's easy for her to dodge these Ultimates.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by R. Elahi