Valorant Intergrade skin collection: Expected release date, weapons, price, and more

Riot Games has been regularly shipping out weapon skin collections since the beta phase of Valorant. Some of these are just colorful iterations of the guns, while others leave no stone unturned when it comes to special effects — both audio and visual. According to popular Valorant data miner and content creator @ValorLeaks, the Intergrade collection is next in line when it comes to in-game cosmetics for Riot's character-based tactical shooter.

Images of this collection were doing the rounds on X (previously Twitter) before @ValorLeaks confirmed its arrival. This article will fill you in on all the information currently available.

When is the Intergrade skin bundle coming to Valorant?

As of writing, the Imperium bundle is set to leave the in-game shop in a little over a day. This means the Intergrade collection will arrive in stores immediately after.

Presumably, the release date for this collection is September 19 or 20, 2023, depending on when the upcoming Patch 7.06 goes live in your region.

What weapons will be part of the Intergrade collection in Valorant?

These weapons will contain skins in the Intergrade bundle:

Operator

Guardian

Spectre

Classic

Melee

Neither the Phantom nor the Vandal will be part of this upcoming skinline. That said, it will be covering the Operator, arguably one of the most powerful guns in the game. The Guardian and the Spectre are also guns that players in lower elos employ quite often in half-buy or force-buy situations.

The Classic, being a free sidearm, is a gun that almost all players will have on their person at most times. The knife skin will also get plenty of use, considering one doesn't have to purchase the weapon separately every round. Having cosmetics equipped on your melee will also make knife kills more satisfying.

How much does the Intergrade skinline cost in Valorant?

The upcoming skin collection will be part of the Select Tier, which is the most basic category of purchasable cosmetics. The bundle, in its entirety, will have a price tag of 3,500 VP.

Each gun skin will cost 875 VP when purchased separately, while the knife addition will be priced at 1,750 VP.

Will there be special effects, finishers, and variants in the Intergrade skin collection in Valorant?

Being part of the Select tier, the Intergrade collection will not feature any special effects in the form of reload, firing, or inspect animations. For the uninitiated, skins of this tier are closer to Battlepass variants than popular acquisitions like the Oni or Prime.