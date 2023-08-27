Valorant Imperium skin collection: Release date, weapons, price, and more

The Imperium Valorant skin bundle will be the latest addition to a vast array of cosmetics that the game has in store for its players. The Chinese-themed dragon skinline will be released with the arrival of Episode 7 Act 2 on the live servers. This skin collection is one of Riot Games' most ambitious projects in terms of sound effects and visual content.

Players who were part of the 2020 closed beta would be familiar with this skin as it was tested out before the game's official launch. While it did not make the initial cut, some fine-tuning and refinement has officially brought back the collection after three years in the making.

Imperium skin bundle weapons, VFX, and finisher

Imperium Obsidian Variant finisher (Image via Riot Games)

The Imperium skin bundle will include the following skins for Valorant players to enjoy:

Vandal

Sheriff

Operator

Judge

Blades of Imperium (Dual-handed melee)

The following information below will list the different variants along with the sound effects in the Imperium bundle:

Guns

Level 1 - Custom Model

- Custom Model Level 2 - Custom firing sounds and muzzle flash visual effects

- Custom firing sounds and muzzle flash visual effects Level 3 - Custom visual effects and audio for equip, reload, and inspect animations

- Custom visual effects and audio for equip, reload, and inspect animations Level 4 - Custom Kill Banner and Finisher

- Custom Kill Banner and Finisher Variant 1 - Red (Ruby) design with a custom dragon in the Finisher

- Red (Ruby) design with a custom dragon in the Finisher Variant 2 - White (Pearl) design with a custom dragon in the Finisher

- White (Pearl) design with a custom dragon in the Finisher Variant 3 - Black (Obsidian) design with a custom dragon in the Finisher

Melee

Level 1 - Custom model (one-handed fist blade)

- Custom model (one-handed fist blade) Level 2 - Custom model (dual-handed fist blade), custom animations, visual effects, and audio. Brand new alternate attack animation (right click).

- Custom model (dual-handed fist blade), custom animations, visual effects, and audio. Brand new alternate attack animation (right click). Variant 1 - Red (Ruby) design

- Red (Ruby) design Variant 2 - White (Pearl) design

- White (Pearl) design Variant 3 - Black (Obsidian) design

The skin collection has a beautiful set of variants that perfectly match the elegant and beautiful tone that Riot Games are trying to achieve here with the dragon-themed skinline. The team has also capitalized on the dual-wielding melee design, which is quite rare in the game, with none of the other ones having special effects.

Finally, the Imperium skin bundle will also have a cool-looking kill banner and kill sound paired with the biggest finisher created to date, according to the developers. The variants also change the color of the dragons in each finisher, making it extremely appealing and majestic.

Imperium skin bundle price

Imperium Vandal (Image via Riot Games)

The expected price for each individual skin in the upcoming Valorant skin bundle is expected to be 2175 VP. This would make it an Exclusive tier skin, bringing the entire Imperium collection cost to around 8,700 VP.

As with most bundles, the melee skin and additional cosmetics like gun buddy, player card, and spray will be given for free if players wish to purchase the entire bundle consisting of the Operator, Vandal, Judge, and Sheriff. However, the final prices are not yet set in stone and could vary.

Imperium skin bundle release date in Valorant

Blades of Imperium (Image via Riot Games)

The newest Valorant skin bundle, Imperium, is set to drop in the live servers along with Episode 7 Act 2. The patch for the upcoming act will be available for players to update on August 29, 2023, with various regions receiving the patch update depending on the time zones.

Indian players can expect to see the Imperium skin collection in their store on August 30, 2023, at 2:30 am IST, while players in the United States will receive the update on August 29, 2023, at 2:00 pm PDT and 5:00 pm EST.

The Imperium skin bundle will bring an extremely interesting twist to the mystical and beast-like cosmetics in Valorant. Previous iterations included Elderflame and Gaia's Vengeance, incorporating dragons and nature, respectively.

The new Valorant bundle looks to prove itself as an even better project in this theme, and fans can expect it to be quite a popular skin upon release.