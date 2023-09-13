5 best Cypher Spycam setup on Valorant's Sunset map

Sunset, Valorant's latest map addition, features a straightforward two-site layout without gimmicks. The proximity of attacker and defender barriers increases the chances of early encounters, and the map's connected pathways offer strategic flanking options. Cypher excels on Sunset due to his information-gathering abilities, solidifying his status as an A-tier Agent for this map.

Mastering Cypher's Spycam is essential to gain real-time surveillance to exploit specific areas on Sunset. This article will guide you in effectively utilizing Spy Cams to gather crucial information about enemy movements and positions.

Best Cypher Spycams spots for defending on Sunset in Valorant

1) Overpowered Spycam to spot A Main

Spycam spotting A Main, A Site, and A Elbow (Image via Valorant)

This is a great Spycam position while in defense as it will allow you to get a complete view of the attacking team’s aggressive pushes from A Lobby into the A Main while also providing information on the A site and A Elbow. This information can expedite your team's rotation to the site if the enemy commits to A site.

Mid Top (Image via Sportskeeda)

Get on top of the railing beside the pavement in Mid Top and position yourself as shown in the image.

Camera placement (Image via Sportskeeda)

Take out your Spy Cam, jump, and place your Spycam on the ledge of the tower on the right. This unusual spot is very powerful in catching attackers off guard with unexpected vision coverage of their approach towards A site in the early round.

2) Spycam to spot A site and A Elbow

Spycam spotting A Main, A Site, and A Elbow (Image via Valorant)

Obtaining vision of all potential entry points into the site is crucial. This Spycam will effectively provide surveillance from all the entry points on the A site. It grants visibility over enemies in A Main, whether they are attempting to enter the site or move through A Link and A Elbow.

A Elbow (Image via Sportskeeda)

Align yourself with the left edge of the wall in the alley at A Elbow.

Camera placement (Image via Sportskeeda)

Take out your Spy Cam, jump, and place it on the top right corner of the back wall in A Elbow alley. This spot is valuable as attackers from A Elbow often overlook the camera on the right while focused on the left side of the site. Additionally, this Spycam angle reveals attackers' legs approaching from A Main before they notice the camera.

3) Spycam to spot B Main and B Market

Spycam spotting B Main, B Site and B Market (Image via Valorant)

This camera spot is very unusual but not as well-hidden as the other two; however, it does get the job done and gives you a vision of the B site and B Market. This camera is excellent for spotting attacker's legs as they advance into B Main making it harder for them to destroy the Spycam.

B Site box (Image via Sportskeeda)

Stand on the highlighted edge of the box beside B site chokepoint.

Camera placement (Image via Sportskeeda)

Take out your Spycam, jump, and place it on the palm tree as shown. This Spycam peeking into B Market also reveals attackers' legs approaching from B Main before they notice the camera.

Best Cypher Spycams spots for attacking on Sunset in Valorant

1) Spycam to Spot B Main

Spycam spotting B Main (Image via Valorant)

Cypher's role as an anchor is to be a reliable source of information during the attack. The window camera will allow you to get a lot of information for your team in Valorant about defense-sided aggression and rotations.

B Lobby (Image via Sportskeeda)

Stand around the stairs in B Lobby in the buy phase of the round and take out your Spycam.

Camera placement (Image via Sportskeeda)

Jump and place it on the left window. This Spycam peeking into B Main reveals defending initiative being taken as soon as the round begins.

2) Spycam to Spot A Main and A Elbow

Spycam spotting A Main and A Elbow (Image via Valorant)

This camera beside the arched window in A Lobby will allow you to get a lot of information for your team in Valorant about the defensive formation of the opposition.

A Lobby (Image via Sportskeeda)

In the buy phase of the round stand in front of the metal pipe in A Lobby.

Camera placement (Image via Sportskeeda)

As the barriers go down, run, jump, and place your cam through the arched windows in front. This Spycam peeking into A Main and A Elbow reveals the defending initiative being taken as soon as the round begins.

