Valorant: Complete Cypher Sunset guide

Valorant's new map, Sunset, was introduced at the start of Episode 7 Act 2, becoming the second map to be brought into the game in 2023. What makes this one interesting is the absence of gimmicky features that have been rampant in previous maps in Riot's character-based tactical shooter. Another aspect that sets Sunset apart is the fact that Cypher, the game's OG sentinel, is apparently the best one on it.
It has been a while since Cypher mains have got the time to shine since the Moroccan Valorant Agent's pick rates have been in the gutters for a long time now. It is too early to state whether Cypher will emerge as the dominant pick on the map, but he looks like a viable choice for sure.
Good Cypher gameplay is based on strong setups. In this guide, you will find a variety of options for placing Cypher's Spycam, Trapwires, and Cyber Cages. Mixing these up over the course of a game will always keep your enemies on their toes.
Best Cypher Spycam setups on Valorant's Sunset
A-Site - Option 1
Camera Position
What it sees
A-Site - Option 2
Camera Position
What it sees
B-Site - Option 1
Camera Position
What it sees
B-Site - Option 2
Camera Position
What it sees
B-Site - Option 3
Camera Position
What it sees
Best Cypher Trapwire setups on Valorant's Sunset
A-Site Option 1
A-Site Option 2
A-Site Option 3
A-Site Option 4
B-Site Option 1
B-Site Option 2
B-Site Option 3
B-Site Option 4
B-Site Option 5
Best Cypher one-way Cyber Cage setups on Valorant's Sunset
A-Site One-Way Option 1
Where to stand
Adjust yourself in the corner where the round-start barrier is, as shown in the above image.
Where to aim
Adjust the line between the Trapwire and Cyber Cage signs in your HUD against the corner on the Radianite boxes and align it with the top of the graffiti. Throwing the Cyber Cage from this position will create the desired one-way.
Result
A- Site One-Way Option 1
Where to stand
Adjust your crosshair with the mid-point of the box in the middle of A-Site on Valorant's Sunset.
Where to aim
Adjust the middle of the Trapwire logo with the corner of the lines on the wall as shown. Throw the Cyber Cage for it to create the expected one-way.
Result
B-Site One-Way
Where to stand
Position yourself in the corner of the lower box in the corner of B-Site on Valorant's Sunset, as shown in the image.
Where to aim
Aim your crosshair in the position shown in the image for the Cyber Cage to land on the nook in the wall. It will create a perfect one-way smoke for the entrance to the B-Site.
Result
