Valorant: Complete Cypher Sunset guide

Valorant's new map, Sunset, was introduced at the start of Episode 7 Act 2, becoming the second map to be brought into the game in 2023. What makes this one interesting is the absence of gimmicky features that have been rampant in previous maps in Riot's character-based tactical shooter. Another aspect that sets Sunset apart is the fact that Cypher, the game's OG sentinel, is apparently the best one on it.

It has been a while since Cypher mains have got the time to shine since the Moroccan Valorant Agent's pick rates have been in the gutters for a long time now. It is too early to state whether Cypher will emerge as the dominant pick on the map, but he looks like a viable choice for sure.

Good Cypher gameplay is based on strong setups. In this guide, you will find a variety of options for placing Cypher's Spycam, Trapwires, and Cyber Cages. Mixing these up over the course of a game will always keep your enemies on their toes.

Best Cypher Spycam setups on Valorant's Sunset

A-Site - Option 1

Camera Position

A-Site god camera position (Image via Sportkeeda)

What it sees

A-Site god camera view (Image via Sportkeeda)

A-Site - Option 2

Camera Position

A-Elbow camera position (Image via Sportkeeda)

What it sees

A-Elbow camera view (Image via Sportkeeda)

B-Site - Option 1

Camera Position

B-Site god camera position (Image via Sportkeeda)

What it sees

B-Site god camera view (Image via Sportkeeda)

B-Site - Option 2

Camera Position

B-Market camera position (Image via Sportkeeda)

What it sees

B-Market camera view (Image via Sportkeeda)

B-Site - Option 3

Camera Position

B-Site sneaky camera position (Image via Sportkeeda)

What it sees

B-Site sneaky camera position (Image via Sportkeeda)

Best Cypher Trapwire setups on Valorant's Sunset

A-Site Option 1

A-Site Trapwire Option 1 (Image via Sportskeeda)

A-Site Option 2

A-Site Trapwire Option 2 (Image via Sportskeeda)

A-Site Option 3

A-Site Trapwire Option 3 (Image via Sportskeeda)

A-Site Option 4

A-Site Trapwire Option 4 (Image via Sportskeeda)

B-Site Option 1

B-Site Trapwire Option 1 (Image via Sportskeeda)

B-Site Option 2

B-Site Trapwire Option 2 (Image via Sportskeeda)

B-Site Option 3

B-Site Trapwire Option 3 (Image via Sportskeeda)

B-Site Option 4

Mid Trapwire (Image via Sportskeeda)

B-Site Option 5

Deep Market Trapwire (Image via Sportskeeda)

Best Cypher one-way Cyber Cage setups on Valorant's Sunset

A-Site One-Way Option 1

Where to stand

Where to stand for A-Main one way Cyber Cage (Image via Sportskeeda)

Adjust yourself in the corner where the round-start barrier is, as shown in the above image.

Where to aim

Where to aim for A-Main one way Cyber Cage (Image via Sportskeeda)

Adjust the line between the Trapwire and Cyber Cage signs in your HUD against the corner on the Radianite boxes and align it with the top of the graffiti. Throwing the Cyber Cage from this position will create the desired one-way.

Result

How the A-Main Cyber Cage looks (Image via Sportskeeda)

A- Site One-Way Option 1

Where to stand

Where to stand for A-Site one way Cyber Cage (Image via Sportskeeda)

Adjust your crosshair with the mid-point of the box in the middle of A-Site on Valorant's Sunset.

Where to aim

Where to aim for A-Site one way Cyber Cage (Image via Sportskeeda)

Adjust the middle of the Trapwire logo with the corner of the lines on the wall as shown. Throw the Cyber Cage for it to create the expected one-way.

Result

How the A-Site Cyber Cage looks (Image via Sportskeeda)

B-Site One-Way

Where to stand

Where to stand for B-Main One-Way Cyber Cage (Image via Sportskeeda)

Position yourself in the corner of the lower box in the corner of B-Site on Valorant's Sunset, as shown in the image.

Where to aim

Where to aim for B-Main One-Way Cyber Cage (Image via Sportskeeda)

Aim your crosshair in the position shown in the image for the Cyber Cage to land on the nook in the wall. It will create a perfect one-way smoke for the entrance to the B-Site.

Result

How the B-Main Cyber Cage looks (Image via Sportskeeda)

If Cypher is not your cup of tea, you can also check out our Killjoy guide for Valorant's latest map.