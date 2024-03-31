Valorant "VAN 9006" error: How to fix and causes

The Valorant "VAN 9006" error has been bothering players for a while, raising questions about what causes it and how they can fix it. Unlike several other problems, the reason behind this error is quite clear-cut, making it relatively easier to find a work-around that is accessible and hassle-free.

All errors can potentially ruin the gameplay experience. This article discusses what the Valorant "VAN 9006" error is, and guides you on how you can fix it.

What is the Valorant "VAN 9006" error?

Valorant "VAN 9006" error window (Image via TPC)

The VAN 9006 error shows the message, "This version of Vanguard requires Windows 20H1 or later and may not function as expected." This problem causes the anti-cheat software to not work properly, resulting in the game malfunctioning or leaving you vulnerable to potential cheaters.

How to fix the Valorant "VAN 9006" error

To fix the Valorant "VAN 9006" error, you can do either of the two things:

1) Update Windows to 20H1 or Later

Here is how you can do this:

Click on the Start button to open the menu.

Open the Settings menu.

Select "Update and Security."

Click "Windows Update" and check for updates.

2) Verify Windows version compatibility

To Verify the version compatibility of Windows, follow these steps:

Open the Settings menu using Windows+I.

Select About under the System category.

You will find details such as edition and version here. If they do not match the requirements, you would have to upgrade your system.

3) Reinstall Valorant and Vanguard

This is a tried and tested method that tends to solve problems such as this. Considering all things are the way they are supposed to be glitches or bugs in the program can cause issues such as the Valorant "VAN 9006" error.

Uninstalling and Reinstalling the software irons out these issues.

4) Contact official Riot Games support

