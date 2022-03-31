Valorant VAN 9001: How to fix the TPM and Secure Boot error in 2022?

Valorant provides one of the most secure competitive experiences thanks to its very own Riot Vanguard anti-cheat system.

Riot Vanguard has remained one of the best anti-cheat systems in 2022, since the anti-cheat directly integrates itself with the kernel of a system. However, due to its complex functioning nature, it gets hectic for beginners to make use of it at times.

Upon installation of Valorant on a Windows 11 device, it is common to face an error code that requires advanced knowledge to fix it. This error in the spotlight is known as VAN 9001 and mostly occurs if a system does have TPM 2.0 and Secure Boot enabled.

How to fix VAN 9001 error in Valorant in 2022

While other errors can be fixed by merely restarting and reinstalling items from the system, however, for this one users have to access the BIOS (Basic Input and Output System) on their PC. Hence, it is advised to follow full precautions when accessing BIOS and making changes to it. If a user feels unfamiliar with BIOS, it is best to contact IT support service for it.

Anti-Cheat Police Department 🕵️ @AntiCheatPD



team yet again leading the anti-cheat industry in the right direction for competitive integrity Valorant has started to enforce both TPM and Secure boot if YOU are playing on Windows 11 to ensure a trusted platform when playing Valorant. @RiotVanguard team yet again leading the anti-cheat industry in the right direction for competitive integrity Valorant has started to enforce both TPM and Secure boot if YOU are playing on Windows 11 to ensure a trusted platform when playing Valorant. @RiotVanguard team yet again leading the anti-cheat industry in the right direction for competitive integrity https://t.co/qgTM1yNqdA

Before proceeding with the steps, it is best to know what TPM is. The term TPM stands for Trusted Platform Module and it is a component that comes with each and every modern-day PC. TPM technology comes in two different names and them being, fTPM for AMD systems and PTT for Intel-based systems.

Secure Boot on the other hand, is a feature that comes with UEFI that acts as an interface with Operating System and BIOS.

With all these said, the following are the steps to enable TPM and Secure Boot on players' systems:

Step 1: To access BIOS, users have to rapidly press the delete button on the keyboard when starting the system to open BIOS. In case if it fails to open, users are requested to check their motherboard manual to know the associated hotkey that opens the BIOS.

To access BIOS, users have to rapidly press the delete button on the keyboard when starting the system to open BIOS. In case if it fails to open, users are requested to check their motherboard manual to know the associated hotkey that opens the BIOS. Step 2: Upon successfully opening the BIOS, players must ensure that their BIOS is set to advanced mode rather than easy mode.

Upon successfully opening the BIOS, players must ensure that their BIOS is set to advanced mode rather than easy mode. Step 3: In the BIOS look for the option for fTPM or PTT, which usually stays under the security tab or miscellaneous settings tab. If found, all users have to do is change its status from disabled to enabled.

In the BIOS look for the option for fTPM or PTT, which usually stays under the security tab or miscellaneous settings tab. If found, all users have to do is change its status from disabled to enabled. Step 4: The next step is to look for Secure Boot, which can be commonly found in boot settings or other system-related settings in BIOS. Upon finding it, users have to enable it just like they did with the step above.

The next step is to look for Secure Boot, which can be commonly found in boot settings or other system-related settings in BIOS. Upon finding it, users have to enable it just like they did with the step above. Step 5: After completing both the steps above, users have to save the BIOS settings and restart their systems to access windows. If the options are successfully enabled they will get access to Valorant with no bugs at all.

If users still face issues with Valorant even after enabling both the options, all they have to go back to BIOS and change OS Type to Windows UEFI from Other OS.

