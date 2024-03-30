Valorant guide: Best Clove setups and lineups on Split

The tight corridors and multi-level design make Split a prime map for Controller dominance in Valorant, and with Clove joining the fray, a new style is bound to usher. Controller mains might be interested in knowing the best setups and lineups on Split for this Agent. This guide will equip you with the key Clove setups and lineups to outplay your opponents, dominate rounds, and secure victory.

We'll delve into the best setups for both attacking and defending A and B sites, transforming you into a menacing force on Split in Valorant. From sneaky one-way smokes to strategic post-plant plays, this comprehensive guide will show you how to leverage Clove's toolkit to control the map and clutch those crucial rounds.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Best Clove setups and lineups for attacking on Split in Valorant

Best Clove attacking smokes (Ruse) on A-Site Split

To attack A-site, you should smoke the default locations at CT Spawn near Screens, and at rafters.

Tactical map view

A-Site attacking smokes tactical map view (Image via Riot Games)

How the smokes look in-game

A-site attacking smokes in-game view (Image via Riot Games)

Best Clove attacking smokes (Ruse) on B-Site Split

To attack B-site in Valorant's Split, as a Clove you need to use your Ruse (smoke) on B-rafters and B-alley, which leads towards CT Spawn.

Tactical map view

B-Site attacking smokes tactical map view (Image via Riot Games)

How the smokes look in-game

B-site attacking smokes in-game view (Image via Riot Games)

Best Clove attacking smokes (Ruse) on Mid Split

Mid smokes with Clove (and any other controller) depend on your choice of attack. You may push into B-site or to A-site from mid.

Tactical map view

Smoke #1 (Mid to B-site push)

Mid to B-site smoke tactical map view (Image via Riot Games)

This smoke blocks off mid vents, allowing you and your teammates to take control of mail room and B-rafters.

Smoke #2 (Mid to A-site push)

Mid to A-site smoke tactical map view (Image via Riot Games)

This smoke in Valorant's Split will block off mail room, allowing you to take control of the mid vents and push towards A-site.

How the smokes look in-game

Mid attacking smokes in-game view (Image via Riot Games)

Best Clove Meddle attacking lineups for Split in Valorant

Meddle is an ability that works best when utilized with any other damaging ability in Valorant. Pair this up with Raze's grenades, Killjoy's swamp grenades, or even Sova's shock darts to instantly deal damage to enemies.

A-site (Hell)

A-site Meddle lineup for hell (Image via Riot Games)

A-site (Elbow)

A-site Meddle lineup for elbow (Image via Riot Games)

B-site (Back of site)

B-site Meddle lineup for back of site (Image via Riot Games)

B-site (under B rafters)

B-site Meddle lineup for under rafters (Image via Riot Games)

Mid (Top mid behind boxes)

Meddle lineup for top mid in Valorant's Split (Image via Riot Games)

Best Clove setups and lineups for defending on Split in Valorant

Best Clove defending smokes (Ruse) on A-Site Split

On A-site, attackers will rush in from A-main and they will want to take control of heaven and A-rafters. As such, you should smoke off A-main and A-heaven entrance on Split in Valorant, depending on where enemies are pushing.

Tactical map view

A-site defending smokes tactical map view (Image via Riot Games)

How the smokes look in-game

A-site defending smokes in-game view (Image via Riot Games)

Best Clove defending smokes (Ruse) on B-Site Split

On B-site, opponents are going to push through B-main garages, given that you have mid control. You should only smoke B-main, and hold off the enemies' barrage.

Tactical map view

B-site defending smokes tactical map view (Image via Riot Games)

How the smokes look in-game

B-site defending smokes in-game view (Image via Riot Games)

Best Clove defending smokes (Ruse) on Mid Split

Having control of mid is crucial, both as an attacker and a defender. The only smoke you should be doing is at top mid, to deny attackers control and to prevent them from pushing up top to vents.

Tactical map view

Mid defending smoke tactical map view (Image via Riot Games)

How the smoke looks in-game

Mid defending smoke in-game view (Image via Riot Games)

Best Clove Meddle defending lineups for Split

Utilizing Meddle to combo with damaging abilities like Raze's ultimate or her grenades can deal devastating damage and often end the round in a matter of seconds. Here are some of the lineups you can use.

A-site

A -site Meddle lineup (Image via Riot Games)

B-site

B-site Meddle lineup (Image via Riot Games)

Mid

Mid Meddle lineup (Image via Riot Games)

Best Clove one way smokes on Split in Valorant

Clove's Ruse allows for some sneaky one way smokes on Split. These pesky angles can be used for some surprising kills and strategic advantages. However, they are situational and you should use your discretion before using them.

Smoke #1 (A-site post plant)

Tactical map view

Tactical map view for one way smoke on A-site (Image via Riot Games)

How it looks in-game

In-game view of one way smoke on A-site (Image via Riot Games)

Smoke #2 (A-site post plant version 2)

Tactical map view

Tactical map view for one way smoke on A-site (Image via Riot Games)

How it looks in-game

In-game view of one way smoke on A-site (Image via Riot Games)

This guide has equipped you with the knowledge to dominate Valorant's Split as Clove. You've learned key smoke setups for both attacking and defending both A and B sites, along with strategic Meddle lineups to maximize damage potential. Remember, these are just the fundamentals - experiment and adapt your approach to fit your playstyle and team composition.

