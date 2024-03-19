Encountering cheaters in competitive games like Valorant can be frustrating. They disrupt the gameplay and are a massive nuisance for developers and gamers alike. Riot Games, renowned for titles like League of Legends, took a decisive stance against this issue with their anti-cheat system in Valorant, known as Vanguard.

Since its launch, the anti-cheat software has sparked discussions about privacy and the extent of anti-cheat measures.

What anti-cheat does Valorant use and its necessity

Valorant's launch generated considerable excitement, promising a new kind of gameplay and a robust anti-cheat system. Vanguard, the core of this system, is a software designed to run continuously on players' computers, even when the game is inactive. This constant monitoring has raised concerns and prompted debates about the balance between privacy and fair play.

Critics argue that Vanguard's level of monitoring breaches privacy. The continuous operation of a program that scans the system deeply while running in the background can feel intrusive. Additionally, Riot Games' association with Tencent, which is closely linked to the Chinese government, has led to apprehensions regarding data handling and potential misuse.

It's essential to learn how players cheat in online games to understand the reasoning behind why software like Vanguard is becoming a necessity. Cheaters employ sophisticated techniques like wall hacks or aimbots to gain an unfair advantage. These cheats manipulate the game's code or memory, providing players with advantages they shouldn't have.

Traditional anti-cheat measures often fall short in combating cheating in online games. Modern cheats operate at a deep system level known as "ring 0", making them difficult to detect and eliminate. Therefore, an effective anti-cheat system must be equally intrusive to root out such cheats effectively.

Vanguard uses a kernel driver that captures a system snapshot before boot-up to identify unauthorized modifications. The ongoing battle against cheaters is complex. Riot Games acknowledges concerns about Vanguard's intrusiveness but asserts its necessity for fair play. Recent patch notes from Riot demonstrate their commitment to combating cheating while addressing community feedback on privacy.

Ultimately, it's up to players to weigh the benefits of a cheat-free environment against privacy concerns.

Valorant's anti-cheat system, Vanguard, is a proactive measure against cheating in competitive gaming. While privacy concerns are valid, many argue that such intrusion is necessary to effectively detect and deter cheats operating at a deep system level. As gaming technology advances, anti-cheat measures must adapt to maintain esports' integrity and fair play standards.