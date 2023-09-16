Best Valorant team compositions for Premier mode

August 29, 2023, marked the launch of Valorant Episode 7 Act 2. In the 7.04 patch, a new map called Sunset was introduced, substantial modifications were made to Breeze, and a multitude of Agent nerfs were implemented. As the new series of Premier games commence in the game, these alterations are set to disrupt the meta.

Following a successful beta testing phase, the Premier mode was officially introduced with the 7.04 patch. This mode serves as the pathway to VCT Challengers, providing you with the opportunity to form teams comprising five to seven friends.

To compete at the Contender level and face Challenger teams, the formation of a solid team is crucial. This article explores optimal Valorant team compositions for your next upcoming Premier matches.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Best Premier team composition on Sunset, Breeze, and other maps in Valorant

The process of crafting an ideal team composition in Valorant relies on the game plan your team aims to implement and other factors, including:

Agent and map meta: Valorant's ever-evolving meta is primarily shaped by the pick rates of Agents on the available maps. When a particular style of gameplay establishes itself as the standard, it can be valuable to take inspiration from it for your playstyle and select the most suitable agents for each map. Agent synergy: Valorant boasts a wide array of Agents and 10 maps (with seven currently in the map pool). This provides ample creative freedom for you to select Agents that complement each other. Element of surprise: Following the current meta can help you create quick team compositions with clear game plans. However, observing professional teams' principles to counter-pick opponents can help you neutralize or exploit the weakness of the enemy team.

1) Ascent

Team composition: Jett, Skye, Omen, Viper, Cypher

Ascent is a Valorant map characterized by open spaces and tight corridors. It features a middle courtyard area flanked by two spike sites.

Ascent provides opportunities for long-range engagements and close-quarter combat. The map's verticality and mix of open and enclosed spaces make it suitable for various playstyles and strategies.

Viper B-Site Ascent setup (Image via Riot Games)

The Ascent meta remains largely unchanged, with team compositions including double Initiators and Killjoy as the Sentinel for quite a while. However, VCT 2023 has seen experiments with the inclusion of Viper into the Ascent meta.

Viper and Cypher work similarly to Killjoy and Sova's defensive setups on B-Site. Cypher's Trapwires and Spycam, as well as Viper's Toxic Screen damage and Snakebite, are some formidable defensive resources to deny attackers' entry into the site.

Cypher B-Site Ascent setup (Image via Riot Games)

2) Haven

Team composition: Jett, Skye, Omen, Viper, Killjoy

Haven's distinctive feature is its three spike sites, which require teams to adapt their strategies. Haven's layout encourages dynamic gameplay, with multiple angles to control and defend. Mastering this map involves understanding site rotations and utilizing Agent abilities effectively to secure victory.

Killjoy Haven Setup (Image via Riot Games)

Generally, teams on Haven choose the combination of Sova and Breach. However, teams like Loud and DRX have proven that using Skye as the only Initiator is enough. This allows room for experiment by adding Agents like Viper in the mix.

Viper C-Site Haven Setup (Image via Riot Games)

Normal defensive strategy on Haven involves Omen anchoring C-Site, with Killjoy's utility spread across C, Garage, and B-Site. This approach often falls apart when attackers aim to fast execute onto C-Site.

Defenders then have to give up the site and plan to retake it. Viper and Killjoy allow defenders to lock down C-site. They provide flexibility and information to the team members who are guarding other parts of the map.

3) Breeze

Team composition: Yoru, Sova, Harbor, Viper, Cypher

Breeze is a sprawling and open map in Valorant, known for its large size and long sightlines. It features two spike sites situated far apart from each other, requiring teams to coordinate and control large areas.

Understanding map control, sightlines, and rotations is crucial for success on Breeze.

Viper and Harbor abilities (Image via Riot Games)

VCT teams have already proven that Harbor is a very viable Controller in a competitive, collaborative setting. In the new version of Breeze, the combination of Viper and Harbor can dominate a Premier match. The controller duo can take early control of important spaces around the map with combos like High Tide + Snakebite or Toxic Screen + Cascade.

4) Split

Team composition: Raze, Skye, Breach, Astra, Viper

Split is a Valorant map known for its verticality and divided layout. It has two spike sites separated by a middle area with ropes that allow you to access different levels.

Split's unique design, with many tight angles and choke points, encourages tactical gameplay and map control.

Viper and Astra abilities (Image via Riot Games)

Teams playing Split generally play Sage to deny middle space. However, professional teams have recently begun to drop Sage for Viper. This is because Viper and Astra can deny middle space together for much longer while having a formidable presence on the site.

Breach and Skye abilities (Image via Riot Games)

Pro teams like Loud have revolutionized Split by including Jett and Raze in their composition to dominate in attack rounds. However, the Jett pick can be a riskier play since you'll want your main Duelist to play Raze in Premier matches.

Therefore, to avoid risk and still dominate the attack round, Skye can be played with Breach. Breach's Faultline and Skye's Trailblazer would allow the team to take map space aggressively.

5) Bind

Team composition: Raze, Yoru, Sova, Brimstone, Viper

Bind is a Valorant map characterized by its teleportation mechanics. It features two spike sites and several teleporters that allow you to quickly move between different parts of the map.

Bind's unique design, featuring both tight corridors and open spaces, encourages creative strategies and map control. Agents' abilities play a crucial role in manipulating teleporters and gaining advantages on the map.

Yoru and Sova abilities (Image via Riot Games)

Yoru, a community favorite on Bind, can make Sova relevant in the current meta. Sova and Yoru can dominate the map, especially when both of their ultimate are combined. Yoru's adaptability to play like an Initiator, coupled with Sova's utilities, can be extremely beneficial to your Premier team.

6) Sunset

Team composition: Raze, Skye, Harbor, Viper, Cypher

Valorant's Sunset map features a unique layout that revolves around mid-control. The map is similar to Ascent, with two spike sites.

Sunset has its own set of challenges. However, it offers a fresh experience, encouraging you to adapt your strategy to master mid-control.

Harbor and Skye abilities (Image via Riot Games)

You can instantly take control of space on Sunset using Harbor's Cascade and Skye's Trailblazer. This combination was the bread and butter for some professional teams in VCT 2023.

7) Lotus

Team composition: Raze, Skye, Astra, Viper, Killjoy

Lotus is the second three-site map in Valorant. It features destructible walls, adding a new dimension to gameplay. You can create openings in the walls or block lines of sight strategically using these destructible elements.

The map's setting and design create dynamic gameplay scenarios, making it essential for teams to adapt their strategies and tactics accordingly.

Killjoy ultimate (Image via Riot Games)

The best bet to win your Premier match on Lotus is to stick to the meta and try to solidify the fundamentals surrounding it.

Viper's ability to put pressure on A Long during the attack round is important, as the defense always has to administrate a possible lurk late round. Meanwhile, Killjoy's ultimate can cover a massive amount of map space and win rounds on its own.

It is important to remember that Valorant's meta evolves over time. What constitutes a perfect team composition can change with updates and patches. It's essential to stay up-to-date with the game's balance changes and adapt your strategies accordingly.