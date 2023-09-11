5 best KAY/O flashes for Sunset in Valorant

Valorant's Episode 7 Act 2 kicked off on August 29, 2023, bringing forth its 10th map, Sunset. This map features a dual-site design, a central zone with tightly packed spawn barriers, and intricate interconnected alleys. While it's too soon to make definitive projections about which Agents will shine on this map, there is considerable potential for flash-type Agents such as KAY/O to excel.

KAY/O's flash ability, FLASH/DRIVE excels at initiating pushes and disrupting enemy strategies. This article delves into the most effective KAY/O flashes on Sunset.

Best KAY/O flashes for A Main, B Main, and more on Sunset in Valorant

1) B Main defensive FLASH/DRIVE

B-Main FLASH/DRIVE (Image via Valorant)

On Sunset, B Main allows for both attacking and defending sides to take instant duels at the start of the round. Therefore, Initiators like KAY/O can help set up advantageous aim duels for their teammates to gain an early numbers advantage.

This FLASH/DRIVE lineup into B Main will blind any enemy player pushing towards B-Site, disrupting their attack formation instantly and making them vulnerable to a swift elimination.

Crosshair placement (Image via Sportskeeda)

During the Buy Phase, place yourself adjacent to the B-Site barrier and aim your crosshair at the level of the highlighted lamp. Now drag your crosshair into the middle of the wall on the left. As the barrier drops, jump and throw the flashes using a left click.

2) B Main attacking FLASH/DRIVE

B-Main FLASH/DRIVE (Image via Valorant)

On Sunset, ultimate orbs on the B side of the map are easier for the Defenders to gather early. Therefore, it is essential for Attackers to contest this area of the map as the round begins. KAY/O can use this flash lineup into B Main, blinding any enemy defender trying to take control of the orb.

Stand directly on top of the highlighted area (Image via Sportskeeda)

Position yourself as shown in the above image.

Crosshair placement (Image via Sportskeeda)

Aim at the grey line above the B Main stairs as shown in the image and use a left click to throw your flash.

3) A Main defensive FLASH/DRIVE

A-Main FLASH/DRIVE (Image via Valorant)

The A-Site layout favors Defenders immensely on Sunset. Ideally, they should contest A Main with one-way smokes, stuns, and mollies. But it's often advantageous for the defending team to throw Attackers off by changing the pace of the game. One way to do this is to fight A main with this excellent KAY/O flash thrown from A Link.

'K' logo box in A Link (Image via Sportskeeda)

Position yourself adjacent to the 'K' logo on the box in A Link.

Crosshair placement (Image via Sportskeeda)

Place your crosshair at the corner of the lighter gray panel of the A Main wall in front. As the barrier drops jump and use the left click to throw your flash above the wall.

4) A Elbow attacking FLASH/DRIVE

A Elbow FLASH/DRIVE (Image via Valorant)

A-Site is a relatively harder side for Attackers to get into as Defenders can set up dangerous crossfires. Therefore, it is essential for attacking Initiators to isolate given angles with their utility.

Window in A Lobby(Image via Sportskeeda)

Position yourself by aligning your crosshair as shown in this picture.

Crosshair placement (Image via Sportskeeda)

As the barriers drop in A Lobby, line yourself up with the window on the left side of the A Lobby wall and aim at the dark leaf of the plant creeping in front. Jump and left click to throw the flashes that will perfectly blind any Defenders holding A Elbow alley.

5) Mid Tiles defensive FLASH/DRIVE

Mid Tiles FLASH/DRIVE (Image via Valorant)

Middle Courtyard control should be the priority for both Attackers and Defenders. Middle Courtyard on Sunset favors the team with better utility usage so it is essential for Initiators to strategize methods to assert dominance on this part of the map.

Grey beam in front of B Market door (Image via Sportskeeda)

Walk into this grey-colored beam on the left side wall of B market in front of the defense side barrier.

Crosshair placement (Image via Sportskeeda)

Place your crosshair above the highlighted wooden beam and aim slightly to the right of the wall on the left. Now use the left click button to throw your FLASH/DRIVE into Mid Tiles.

KAY/O excels in team-based, coordinated gameplay. To become a better KAY/O player, it's crucial to communicate your strategies and intentions clearly to your teammates. This will enable you to collaborate effectively and devise winning strategies that can ultimately lead your team to victory.

Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more recent updates and guides for Valorant's Sunset map.