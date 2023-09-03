5 best Omen one-way smokes for Valorant's Sunset map

Sunset, Valorant's latest map, has no gimmicks but a distinct layout with a simple two-site design. The attacker and defender barriers are very close, increasing the chance of early confrontations. However, accessing spike sites on this map isn't straightforward. The map features cleverly connected lanes for strategic flanking. Omen's set of abilities makes him an A-tier Agent on this map.

Mastering Omen's Dark Cover for one-way smokes is crucial in gaining an advantage, whether in early rounds or post-plant situations. This article will guide you on using Dark Cover effectively to create advantageous angles while obstructing your opponents' vision.

Best Omen one-way smokes for A-site, B-site, and more on Sunset in Valorant

1) Defending A-Site

Omen one-way smoke in A-Main, Sunset (Image via Sportskeeda)

The layout of Sunset's A-Site favors defenders. When A-Main is pressured by the attackers, defenders can use various space-denying abilities and set up a vicious crossfire to take control of A-Main and A-Elbow early on. A one-way smoke at A-Main can be one of the most efficient ways to slow down enemy pushes or pick apart the attackers early on.

Smoke on the top left wall at the A-Main entry point (Image via Sportskeeda)

Omen can put this one-way smoke on top of the pink ledge of the left wall in A-Main. In your next Valorant match, pair this oneway with crossfire near A-Elbow, and this defense setup will become a nightmare for attackers scaling up towards A-Site.

2) Defending Mid-Tiles

Omen one-way smoke in Mid-Tiles, Sunset (Image via Sportskeeda)

Since a push towards A-Site is harder for attackers to execute, mid-control becomes one of the main objectives for the attacking team. Once Sunset comes into the Valorant Episode 7 Act 2 competitive map pool, remember that Mid-Tiles provide attackers with a very fast and much safer way to infiltrate mid than challenging Mid-Top from Mid-Bottom.

Put the smoke outside the Mid Tiles wall (Image via Valorant)

Defenders can secure their area by using a one-way smoke at the Mid-Tiles choke point from the right side of Mid-Top. This angle can also be held from B-Market. This setup requires coordinated peeking, holding positions, and a secondary layer of utility for the responsible defenders.

3) Attacking Mid-Top

Omen one-way smoke in B-Market, Sunset (Image via Valorant)

Sunset's map design provides attackers a unique way of infiltrating a spike site where to take A-Site, attackers can gain Mid-control and split their attack formation through the defender spawn and A-Main.

Aim at the roof of the tunnel (Image via Valorant)

As the barrier falls, Omen can effectively neutralize the threat of B-Market all on his own by deploying a one-way smoke to the arches of the B-Market choke point. Following this, Omen can swiftly teleport to the far right wall of Mid-Tiles and maintain the one-way vision advantage while the rest of the team advances up top mid.

4) A-Site post-plant

Omen one-way smoke at A Site default plant spot, Sunset (Image via Sportskeeda)

A rather less common usage of one-way smokes in Valorant, post plant one-way obscures the vision enemy defusing the spike, leaving them unaware of their surroundings. Surprising your opponents with well-timed one-way during a post-plant situation can certainly guarantee a round win.

Aim at the edge of the box over the spike (Image via Sportskeeda)

This Omen one-way smoke goes on top of the Radianite crate's edge and covers the plant location. When an enemy tries to defuse the spike, they'd be vulnerable to various open positions where attackers can peek from and kill the defuser.

5) B-Site post-plant

Omen one-way smoke at B site default spot, Sunset (Image via Sportskeeda)

The layout of B-Site on Sunset bears a resemblance to the B-Site found on another Valorant map, Split; the only difference here is that attackers can plant the bomb all around the pillar. Given the liberty to plant anywhere on the site, attackers must expect the defenders to be steadfast in defending the backside of the pillar.

Carefully make out the positioning of engravings on the wall, then aim and put the one-way (Image via Sportskeeda)

In order to win a post-plant scenario, it is crucial to get the spike planted down at the steps of B-Site flushed to the wall. Now, Omen can put a one-way smoke on top of the spike on the left wall, as shown in the image above. This one-way makes it easier to contest the diffuser from B-Main.